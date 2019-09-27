Students ask, ‘Listen to the kids’

School kids carried signs, marched through Maple Ridge city hall and lined the sidewalks on the Pitt River Bridge Friday as part of the youth Global Climate Strike.

Maple Ridge student Adam Bremner-Akins organized the early demonstration on the bridge to catch the attention of morning commuters, which drew federal candidates from both Port Coquitlam and Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge.

But the issue of climate change crosses all political parties. “This isn’t a political issue, it’s everybody’s concern,” Bremner-Akins said.

He said it’s difficult for people to act environmentally and instead called for government policies to encourage people to reduce their impact on the environment. For instance, local food and electric cars could be subsidized while meat products, because of the environmental footprint of producing beef, could be taxed.

“What we need to do is make it easier for people to change.”

In front of Maple Ridge city hall, students chanted, “Listen to the kids” and “We want bike lanes, stop the roads,” and wrote their ideas on poster boards stuck beneath the City of Maple Ridge sign.

Matt Aquin was holding a sign xxxx just to show his support while independent candidate Steve Ranta and Liberal candidate Dan Ruimy also stopped by.

Cailean Jackson, from Garibaldi secondary, was there because he wanted to be able to live a good life, without being threatened by the effects of climate change, and was also concerned for future generations of his family.

Wyatt Housley, from Thomas Haney secondary and brother Davis, from Whonnock elementary, were also carrying signs. Wyatt said plastic straws should be banned and there should be better recycling in schools.

“I’m happy that people came to protest,” Davis added.

Some Maple Ridge secondary students also held Extinction Rebellion signs and walked around and through city hall. Georgia Wagner-Stiles, from Maple Ridge secondary, said that governments are not doing anything to reverse climate change. More money should go into programs and into research and development, she added.

Savannah Kynnsoon, said there needs to be more public education, adding the government’s help is needed. All of that group got to the protest by either car-pooling, bus or walking.

Extinction Rebellion is a global group that maintains that life on earth is in crisis because of climate change and that we could be in the process of mass extinction.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school district supported the day of protest, providing parents OK’d their kids being out of school.

•••

I have organized a climate strike on the Pitt River Bridge for tomorrow, on the sidewalk not the bridge deck. It is going to be a large non-partisan event that includes the Port Coquitlam Greens and Liberals, and the Pitt Meadows – Maple Ridge Greens, NDP, Liberals, and independent candidate Steve Ranta, this along with other local climate activists, the Maple Ridge Extinction Rebellion group, local youth and community members. I just wanted to inform you of this strike as it begins at 6:30am and goes until 9:00am. I would like to invite The Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows news out to help cover this event as the 27th will be an extremely important day in the fight for climate justice.

Thanks,

-Adam Bremner-Akins