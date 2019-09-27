Students ask, ‘Listen to the kids’

Global Climate Strike comes to Maple Ridge

School kids carried signs, marched through Maple Ridge city hall and lined the sidewalks on the Pitt River Bridge Friday as part of the youth Global Climate Strike.

Maple Ridge student Adam Bremner-Akins organized the early demonstration on the bridge to catch the attention of morning commuters, which drew federal candidates from both Port Coquitlam and Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge.

But the issue of climate change crosses all political parties. “This isn’t a political issue, it’s everybody’s concern,” Bremner-Akins said.

He said it’s difficult for people to act environmentally and instead called for government policies to encourage people to reduce their impact on the environment. For instance, local food and electric cars could be subsidized while meat products, because of the environmental footprint of producing beef, could be taxed.

Read more: Global climate strike comes to Maple Ridge

“What we need to do is make it easier for people to change.”

In front of Maple Ridge city hall, students chanted, “Listen to the kids” and “We want bike lanes, stop the roads,” and wrote their ideas on poster boards stuck beneath the City of Maple Ridge sign.

Matt Aquin was holding a sign xxxx just to show his support while independent candidate Steve Ranta and Liberal candidate Dan Ruimy also stopped by.

Cailean Jackson, from Garibaldi secondary, was there because he wanted to be able to live a good life, without being threatened by the effects of climate change, and was also concerned for future generations of his family.

Wyatt Housley, from Thomas Haney secondary and brother Davis, from Whonnock elementary, were also carrying signs. Wyatt said plastic straws should be banned and there should be better recycling in schools.

“I’m happy that people came to protest,” Davis added.

Some Maple Ridge secondary students also held Extinction Rebellion signs and walked around and through city hall. Georgia Wagner-Stiles, from Maple Ridge secondary, said that governments are not doing anything to reverse climate change. More money should go into programs and into research and development, she added.

Savannah Kynnsoon, said there needs to be more public education, adding the government’s help is needed. All of that group got to the protest by either car-pooling, bus or walking.

Extinction Rebellion is a global group that maintains that life on earth is in crisis because of climate change and that we could be in the process of mass extinction.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school district supported the day of protest, providing parents OK’d their kids being out of school.

•••

I have organized a climate strike on the Pitt River Bridge for tomorrow, on the sidewalk not the bridge deck. It is going to be a large non-partisan event that includes the Port Coquitlam Greens and Liberals, and the Pitt Meadows – Maple Ridge Greens, NDP, Liberals, and independent candidate Steve Ranta, this along with other local climate activists, the Maple Ridge Extinction Rebellion group, local youth and community members. I just wanted to inform you of this strike as it begins at 6:30am and goes until 9:00am. I would like to invite The Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows news out to help cover this event as the 27th will be an extremely important day in the fight for climate justice.

Thanks,

-Adam Bremner-Akins

Previous story
Oak Bay father Andrew Berry found guilty in daughters’ murders
Next story
Journalist sources should be revealed as ‘last resort,’ Supreme Court says

Just Posted

Students ask, ‘Listen to the kids’

Global Climate Strike comes to Maple Ridge

Two Ridge players left on NHL rosters

Andrew Ladd with Islanders, Brad Hunt with Wild

Council debates new safety plan

Ongoing ‘pillaging’ of Maple Ridge businesses as plan being developed

Knights Pee wees even record after two shutout wins

Ridge Meadows midgets play at SRT on Saturday

Maple Ridge BIA: Tagging doubled in downtown core

More incidents of tagging downtown Maple Ridge

Fashion Fridays: Outfits to look taller and slimmer

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Daughter of patient charged in Abbotsford nurse attack says she warned hospital of danger

Jen Goodkey pleads for help and warns that her father is ‘very dangerous’ while in state of psychosis

VIDEO: Teens gather en masse across Canada to demand drastic climate action

Greta Thunberg says if adults are mocking kids, they must feel threatened

Chretien says Trudeau has handled blackface issue properly

Former Liberal prime minister’s advice for Trudeau—move on

RCMP to release report today on B.C. homicides that sparked massive manhunt

Police have said Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod died from self-inflicted gun wounds

Rural grant program will be back next year, John Horgan vows

B.C. premier says mill closures are urgent priority

Mayor hopes guilty verdict brings closure to family of murdered Oak Bay girls

Andrew Berry found guilty of second-degree murder of his two daughters

From Abbotsford to Victoria: Police embark on cycling trip to honour fallen officers

Three-day cycling trip ends in Victoria; memorial service on Sunday

Environment Canada calls for chances of snow on B.C. highways this weekend

A cold airmass is settling over B.C. Interior and will persist through the weekend

Most Read