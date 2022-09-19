Study says Maple Ridge has least growth in municipal spending in Metro Vancouver

Maple Ridge was one of only two municipalities to not reach a double digit increase in municipal per-person spending from 2009-2019, with the other area being the City of North Vancouver. (Pixabay - Jarmoluk/The News)

Maple Ridge has seen the smallest growth in municipal spending per-person from 2009 to 2019 in all of Metro Vancouver, according to a recent study done by the Fraser Institute.

At an increase of only 2.6 per cent, Maple Ridge sat far below 15.2 per cent average growth for municipal spending per person, which includes money towards public services like emergency responders, parks and recreational facilities staff, public transportation employees, and sanitation workers. This brought the city to a total of $1,490 spent per resident.

For this same category, Pitt Meadows saw a growth of 15.6 per cent, which put them above the regional average, and gave them a total of $1,754 per person.

The study also took a look at changes in municipal revenue per person, which includes taxes, user fees, and land developer fees. In this category, Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows were much closer in growth and total revenue dollars.

From 2009 to 2019, Maple Ridge municipal revenue per person increased by 19.3 per cent, bringing them to $2,195 of revenue per person.

Pitt Meadows sat just slightly slower at $2,141 per person, which was an increase of 14.1 per cent during the ten-year period.

In comparison to the rest of Metro Vancouver municipalities, Pitt Meadows revenue per person is the fourth lowest, only being beaten out by City of Langley, Surrey, and Port Coquitlam. Maple Ridge sat one spot higher as the fifth lowest revenue per person.

With the data of this study stopping at 2019, The News looked into how both cities have changed their spending and revenue per-person since then.

According to the Maple Ridge 2021 annual report, total municipal revenue generated was $180,175,258. With a Census Canada population of 90,990 in 2021, this puts Maple Ridge at $1,980 of revenue per person, which is a decrease of $215 per person from 2019.

The same annual report also listed total spending for 2021 being $146,512,899, which equals $1,610 per person. That’s a $120 increase from 2019.

For Pitt Meadows, their 2021 annual report stated total revenue as $52,124,903. With a population of 19,146 last year, that puts the city at $2,722 of revenue per person. A $581 increase from their 2019 per-person revenue.

Their annual report stated that the city had $39,131,187 of municipal spending in 2021, equalling $2,044 per person, or a $290 increase from 2019.

