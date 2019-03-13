Study underway to prepare for Maple Ridge B-Line

New bus link to start at year end

The B-Line starts this year in Maple Ridge. (THE NEWS/files)

Maple Ridge wants to make sure you know about the B-Line bus scheduled to start service later this year.

The B-Line will connect Haney Place Mall to SkyTrain at Coquitlam Centre with all-day service, taking 40 minutes one-way.

To prepare for that, the city has conducting a Lougheed Transit Corridor Study. It will give people a chance to comment on what type of development they’d like to see along the highway, as well as Dewdney Trunk Road, from the downtown to the border with Pitt Meadows.

Part of raising awareness includes the mailing out of postcards describing the project. There also will be an open house April 10 at Glenwood elementary from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In addition, the city has also created a new web page that will explain the study. An online survey also will take place between April 11 and May 2.

Metro Vancouver is doing a Lougheed Corridor Land Use and Monitoring Study, which will provide background for the city’s efforts.

And TransLink is currently updating the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Area Transport Plan, which will provide a framework for all transit services in both cities.

TransLink said previously that the new line will use new articulated buses.

The new B-Line bus routes for Surrey, Langley, Coquitlam, Vancouver and the North Shore, as well as Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are part of phase one of TransLink’s 10-year-vision on transportation.

The B-Line will have limited numbers of stops in order to speed travel time. Stops are in Haney Place Mall, at Laity Street, 203rd Street and Harris Road on Lougheed Highway, in Pitt Meadows. Future stops could be added at Meadowtown mall and 222nd Street.

Previous story
Man faces child luring, child porn charges linked to Hope, Vancouver Island
Next story
Manafort gets 7 years in prison, then faces fresh NY charges

Just Posted

Study underway to prepare for Maple Ridge B-Line

New bus link to start at year end

UPDATE: Burnett St. considered as housing minister rejects Maple Ridge social housing plan

Will proceed with supportive housing on “expedited” basis.

Pitt Meadows needs help with flood protection

Fraser Basin Council says dikes are inadequate as risk increases

Ridge baseball coach best in B.C. for 2018

Royals bantam coach Boldt wins honour for 15U

Ridge Meadows Seniors Activity Centre open for lunch

Another two weeks until most restoration work is expected to be complete

Celebrating Pi at Pitt Meadows secondary

Pi Day celebrated for the first time to change the culture of math at the school

Fate of B.C.-shot Lori Loughlin movie series uncertain amid U.S. college bribery scandal

Shirley Rempel owns Country Lane Antiques, which is the set of Lori Loughlin’s Hallmark movie series.

Vancouver businessman to plead not guilty in U.S. college exams scandal

David Sidoo is charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud

Three people deemed heroes after rescuing another in fiery crash on B.C. highway

Two people taken to hospital following head-on collision near Port Alberni

Intoxicated driver reported going wrong way through Massey Tunnel

Delta police said the driver was going north in a southbound lane late Tuesday night

Vancouver wins ‘government waste’ award with email-a-tree program

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation also targeted the spending scandal at the B.C. Legislature

Man faces child luring, child porn charges linked to Hope, Vancouver Island

Jason Thomas Graff was in Chilliwack court on March 5 to face multiple charges

B.C. becomes first province to allow 12-storey timber buildings

Premier Horgan announced in OK Falls that mass-timber will be allowed on buildings up to 12 storeys

First Nation chiefs call for B.C. to declare state of emergency over opioid crisis

Union of BC Indian Chiefs says the overdose epidemic hits Indigenous people especially hard

Most Read