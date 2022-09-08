This stuffed armadillo showed up in a Chilliwack resident’s front garden on Sept. 5, 2022. (Brett Chomlack photo)

This stuffed armadillo showed up in a Chilliwack resident’s front garden on Sept. 5, 2022. (Brett Chomlack photo)

Stuffed armadillo that showed up in B.C. man’s garden is a mystery

‘If the armadillo is yours and was stolen from your yard, come get it, it’s weird’ says homeowner

Is this your stuffed armadillo?

It appeared overnight in a Chilliwack man’s front yard garden, and it’s a total mystery how it got there.

Homeowner Brett Chomlack said it might be a strange little prank someone played on them in their Fairfield Island neighbourhood.

“If it’s yours, and it was stolen from your yard, come get it, it’s weird,” Chomlack posted Tuesday on a Facebook page in Chilliwack.

He thinks it might have once been a live armadillo that’s seen the work of a taxidermist.

“I think it’s real, like stuffed,” he commented.

So far no one has come to claim the conversation piece as their own.

“It’s the weirdest thing,” Chomlack said. “Still trying to figure it out.”

He’s asked neighbours and friends if anyone did it as a joke, but so far no one’s ‘fessed up.

RELATED: Have you seen the stuffed beaver?

RELATED: Taxidermy bunny went missing

Do you have a story idea to share? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of ChilliwackWildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
RCMP say suspect in Saskatchewan killings died after arrest
Next story
Queen Elizabeth II under medical care amid health fears

Just Posted

War Horse was screened at the ACT last year. (Brinkhoff/Mögenburg/Special to The News)
ACT Arts council in Maple Ridge looking for board members

Tylee Yang shared another sunset picture, this one taken along the Fraser River at Kanaka Creek Regional Park earlier this year. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Where sunset meets river

“We have a city that needs to distribute the public money in a responsible way. It can’t all go to the fire department,” said Mayor Bill Dingwall. (The News)
Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue fails to meet NFPA standards

The historic Haney House in Maple Ridge was built back in 1883 by Thomas Haney, a founder of the Haney neighbourhood. (Maple Ridge Museum and Archives P01046/The News)
Tickets now available for Haney House halloween event on Oct. 22 and 23

Pop-up banner image