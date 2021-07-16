(Vancouver Police Department)

(Vancouver Police Department)

Stun grenade deployed in Vancouver takedown of suspect allegedly seen holding rifle

Const. Tania Visintin said the man arrested wasn’t an active shooter

A man was arrested Friday morning on a busy Vancouver street after police received reports of the suspect holding what appeared to be a rifle.

Officers were called to Main Street and East 1st Avenue at around 9:30 a.m., confirmed Const. Tania Visintin.

“This wasn’t an active shooter,” Visintin said. “After gathering more police resources, officers deployed a ‘flash bang,’ which is a distraction technique.”

Witnesses near the scene saw the dramatic takedown, which involved more than a dozen officers.

Passerby Richard Wittstock said he was “shocked” to see the sidewalk explosion and a team of police apprehend the suspect.

No one was harmed prior to or during the arrest, said Visintin.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

gunsVancouverVancouver Police

Previous story
Call a state of emergency over wildfires, Clearwater officials urge B.C. government
Next story
Extreme heat waves are putting lakes and rivers in hot water this summer

Just Posted

Tom Bowen (right), vice president of the 2020 BC Summer Games and Legacy Funding Committee chair, was handing out cheques to local sporting organizations Thursday. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Sports organizations given BC Games Legacy Funds in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge city hall (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge calls on province to enforce council conduct

Shane Ertmoed (right) is serving a life sentence for killing 10-year-old Heather Thomas on Oct. 1, 2000. (File photos)
Petition to keep Heather Thomas’ Cloverdale killer in prison doesn’t change parole board decision

A bald eagle was rescued by the OWL – Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society – on Thursday, July 15, 2021. (RCMP/Special to The News)
Baby bald eagle nabbed by RCMP in Pitt Meadows