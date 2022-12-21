People walk up stairs to the entrance of the Royal BC Museum. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

People walk up stairs to the entrance of the Royal BC Museum. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

Stung by costly rebuild plan, Royal BC Museum going back to the public for feedback

Move comes after B.C. government cancelled a projected $789-million rebuild after public blowback

The Royal BC Museum is taking another crack at planning for the future of the building after the first controversial rebuild plan was scrapped.

In June, the B.C. Government cancelled a projected $789-million rebuild of the museum due to the public shock at the price tag.

The museum is trying again with a multi-year community engagement initiative, the first phase of which is set to take place Jan. 17, 2023.

The first sessions will be hosted by CEO Alicia Dubois at Newcombe Conference Hall in the museum and will also be accessible through Zoom.

READ MORE: Province cancels controversial $789M Royal BC Museum rebuild

Those interested are urged to reserve a seat ahead of time, due to limited space.

The museum’s rebuild plan comes as the current building on Belleville Street is said to be seismically unsafe and lacking in space for artifacts, according the the province’s concept plan.

Even with the release of a business case and concept plan defending the rebuild, British Columbians challenged the necessity of such a venture, citing the province’s many other needs.

In the plan, the museum attributed the need for a move or rebuild to remove lead, arsenic and asbestos, as well as seismic concerns and flooding problems.

However, in an Angus Reid Institute survey, only 22 per cent of respondents said they supported the project despite the reported needs.

Registration for the community engagement sessions on Jan. 12, Jan. 26 and Jan. 31 is now open. Each session will hold two meeting times with the first occurring at 1 to 3 p.m. and the second from 6 to 8 p.m.

For more information visit royalbcmuseum.ba.ca

@HLFerguson
hollie.ferguson@vicnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Royal BC Museum

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Chilliwack grandma loses all her Christmas money in crypto scam

Just Posted

Members of the Pitt Meadows Fire & Rescue team were stationed all throughout the city on Saturday, Dec. 10 as part of the Firefighters for Families fundraising campaign. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows firefighters raise thousands for those in need

Ann Fantin a volunteer with the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society organized items for Rudolph’s Recycle Gift Shoppe this year. (Special to The News)
Ukrainian family of 10 thankful for help from Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society

She may work across the river in Port Kells, but Melanie Verbeke loves living in and exploring the outdoors and all it has to offer in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, especially all its trails and dikes. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Where mountains and meadows meet

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue crew during the first tree chipping event at the beginning of 2022. (Conor Morley/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge tree chipping event offers old trees new life

Pop-up banner image