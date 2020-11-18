Sudden death in downtown Maple Ridge Tuesday night

Police also respond to report of daylight abduction attempt

Ridge Meadows RCMP responded to a sudden death in the area of 223rd Street and Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge on Tuesday evening.

Fire and paramedics attended, and attempted life-saving measures. The call came in at approximately 5:45 p.m., said Ridge Meadows RCMP Const. Julie Klaussner.

She said the death is not considered suspicious, and the cause of death will be determined by the coroner.

Responding to reports in social media that there were bullet wounds in the deceased, and in a vehicle, she did say it was not a shooting call.

Attempted abduction

There were also social media reports about an attempted abduction, around 12:45 p.m., in the area of 216th Street and Lougheed Highway.

According to reports, a middle-aged, olive toned man pulled up to a woman, and attempted to force her into his vehicle. Reportedly a light blue car, with a broken back window on the driver’s side.

The woman screamed and was able to get away.

Asked about the incident, police offered few details, but confirmed they are “investigating a suspicious occurrence that occurred in the area of 21500-block of Mayo Place at approximately 12:45 hours yesterday.”

• More details as they become available.



