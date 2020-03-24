Suggested bridge jumper shuts down Langley highway

Mountie reports indicate a man was taken to hospital with minor injuries after lunch-time incident

A police incident at the 196th Street overpass above the Langley Bypass saw one man taken to hospital with what police described as minor injures. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Police were called to the 196th-Street overpass early Tuesday afternoon for reports of a man who “was going to jump,” Langley RCMP confirmed.

HAPPENING NOW: A police incident at the Langley-Surrey border has traffic blocked on the #LangleyBC Bypass between #FraserHwy and 192 Street. @LangleyTimes pic.twitter.com/sqEWLSjv46 — Joti Grewal (@JotiGrewal_) March 24, 2020

In a widely circulated video, two people are seen attempting to assist another man on the wrong-side of the overpass barrier, who eventually falls.

He was taken to hospital with minor injuries, RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy told the Langley Advance Times.

The incident happened at the Langley-Surrey border, and police cruisers were seen blocking off traffic in all directions at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday – along the Langley Bypass/Highway 10, as well as 192nd Street, but Mounties have yet to confirm how long the area was closed.

The identity of the injured man, or the others seen in the video, is not yet known.

For individuals who are or know of someone who is having thoughts of suicide are asked to contact The Crisis Line Association of BC at 1-800-784-2433, or individuals who would like emotional support or information and resources specific to mental health can call 310-Mental Health (310-6789).

Warning: Langley Advance Times is not publishing a graphic video of the incident being shared. Beware, it is not suitable for everyone.

