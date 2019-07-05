Suitcase gun, $300,000 in stolen property and more seized in Shuswap

Police recover vehicles, machinery stolen in past several years, mostly from Lower Mainland

More than a dozen vehicles and a cache of weapons, including a gun that could be fired while inside a suitcase, have been seized by Chase RCMP.

Chase RCMP report that two search warrants in the North Shuswap resulted in the seizure of more than $300,000 in stolen property, much of it taken from the Lower Mainland over the past three years, as well as illegal firearms.

On June 21, reports Chase Cpl. Scott Linklater, Chase RCMP and Natural Resource Officers Service went to a rural property in the 4000 block of Leopold Road near Scotch Creek to recover stolen Crown timber.

Four people, three men and one woman, were detained.

During the search, police located several vehicles that were confirmed stolen or had the Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) purposefully removed. Vehicles with the VIN removed were seized for further inspection to determine their origin.

Officers also found numerous firearms, several prohibited, including a Norinco Mak-90 fully automatic rifle, a Sterling Mark 4 Sub Machine gun, a Smith & Wesson revolver with a ground-off serial number and a drum magazine, and a firearm fitted within a small suitcase. A mechanism was fashioned so a person holding the suitcase handle could activate a lever that would pull the trigger, shooting the firearm.

During this initial search police also located a stolen loader and other larger items which were unable to be recovered at the time. Police returned on June 23 to get them.

This investigation was a clear success for the Chase RCMP, says Linklater.

“Not only were we able to work with a partner agency to recover property that had been stolen from across British Columbia, but we were also able to safely remove a number of illegal firearms preventing them from potentially being used in future crimes.”

Along with several vehicles, a portable saw mill, a Caterpillar loader with backhoe and a travel trailer were recovered.

The list includes:

• A Woodmizer portable saw mill reported stolen to the Salmon Arm RCMP in September of 2018

• A 2017 Cargomate trailer reported stolen to the Langley RCMP in January of 2018

• A John Deere 3720 tractor with front end loader reported stolen to the Salmon Arm Detachment in May of 2011

• A 2000 Honda motorcycle reported stolen to the North Okanagan RCMP on June 16, 2019

• A 2006 Dodge 1500 reported stolen to the Prince George RCMP on June 13, 2019

• A 2015 Suzuki motorcycle reported stolen to the Abbotsford Police Department in November of 2017

• A 2008 Yamaha dirt bike reported stolen to the North Vancouver RCMP in November of 2017

• A 2014 KTM dirt bike reported stolen to the North Okanagan RCMP in June of 2018

• A 2007 Keystone Fifth Wheel camping trailer reported stolen to the Langley RCMP in September of 2015

• An Arctic Cat all terrain side-by-side vehicle reported stolen to the Surrey RCMP in November of 2018

• A 2006 Gear toy hauler travel trailer reported stolen to the Ridge Meadows RCMP in February of 2019

• A Caterpillar loader with backhoe reported stolen to the Langley RCMP in January of 2017

• A John Deere Gator utility vehicle reported stolen to the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP in May of 2018

• A Cub Cadet riding lawn mower reported stolen to the Langley RCMP in June of 2017

The four people who were detained were released without charges. Police say the investigation continues.

