Suitcase stolen from Chilliwack apartment building held ashes of Kelowna woman’s father

Aliah McEvoy is offering a cash reward and no questions asked for the return of an urn

The red fabric suitcase to the right contained the ashes of Aliah McEvoy’s dad. The suitcase was taken from a Wellington Avenue apartment building, and she is offering a cash reward for the return of the ashes. (submitted photos)

A young women received a heartbreaking welcome to B.C. when Chilliwack thieves stole something of immense sentimental value.

Aliah McEvoy has just moved west from Ontario, and before settling in to her new home in Kelowna, she stayed with her mom for a few days at an apartment building on Wellington Avenue. Last Friday morning (May 28), she took a large dark red suitcase and loaded it into a truck in a supposedly locked garage.

When she came back a half hour later, it was gone. Among clothing, jewelry and other things, the suitcase carried the ashes of her father, who died last year.

“He was my favourite person in the world and I just want him back with me as I try and start a new life,” she said. “I can replace all of my clothes and items, but I can’t replace that.”

Earlier that morning, McEvoy noticed one of the glass panels at the front door of the apartment building had been smashed, and she suspects that the thief was already in the building, waiting for something to steal. Whoever it was also took a bicycle (silver Norco), work tools, camping gear and a wallet.

“Nothing in my bag has a lot of value to anyone, except sentimental value to me and my family,” McEvoy said. “If anyone sees a large dark red suitcase, please at the least just give me back his ashes. The suitcase has a black pull handle, and is fabric, not hard shell. If anyone has any information we’d really appreciate if they contacted us. There is a cash reward for anyone that brings the stuff back, no questions asked.”

McEvoy can be reached by email at aliahrsm@hotmail.com.

