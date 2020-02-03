Sumas border crossing re-opened after floodwater recedes

Flooding had inundated much of Sumas after heaving rains over the weekend

It’s still not possible to cross into the United States at the Sumas/Huntingdon border crossing south of Abbotsford, despite highway officials saying the crossing has been re-opened.

DriveBC said at 10 a.m. that traffic was now able to move in both directions over the border. But a reporter who attempted to cross into the U.S. around 10:30 p.m. was denied entry, with border guards saying the City of Sumas had closed roads and wasn’t allowing people to enter.

Northbound traffic had been re-opened earlier, but the border had remain closed to travellers heading south.

Highway cameras from Sumas show the highway now free of water, a sharp contrast to the weekend flooding, when waters had lapped at the doors of local businesses.

