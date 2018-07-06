Summer a deadly time of year on Maple Ridge and B.C. roads

Sunshine and hot weather make for a deadly time of year when it comes to motor vehicle crashes.

July, August and September are the worst months for deaths from vehicle crashes, with each of those months accounting for about 10 per cent, or a total of 30 per cent, of all deaths in a year, according to the BC Coroners Service. The numbers are based on stats collected between 2008 and 2017.

The service is warning motorists to think about road safety and plan ahead when starting a road trip. People should plan for delays and heavy traffic so they’re not in a rush. It also advises:

• wear seatbelts and obey speed limits and if the weather is bad, slow down and adjust to road conditions and increase following distances

• vehicles should be checked – tires, including spare, oil level, washer fluid and lights before starting out

• carry extra water and food in case you’re delayed, as well as a first-aid kit

• Check DriveBC for road conditions and weather or call 1-800-550-4997.

• Follow DriveBC and TranBC on Twitter for latest info

In 2017, 298 people died on B.C. roads. Overall however, in the last decade, the number of fatalities have dropped by about 30 per cent. The service also notes that the B.C. Interior had the largest number of deaths during those summer months while August is the worst month provincewide.