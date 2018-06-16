Summer arrives this week with a heat wave. (THE NEWS files)

Summer arrives with a heat wave

Temperatures hitting the low 30s in coming days

Are you ready for the summer?

The hot season doesn’t arrive officially until Thursday, June 21, with the Summer Solstice, but summertime temperatures are here already.

The forecast is sunny with temperatures in the high 20s for the next five days, and even up to 31 C on Wednesday, until a mix of sun and clouds cools things a little by Friday.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver including Maple Ridge, predicting a major shift in the weather pattern will bring the first heat wave of the season.

“Beginning today, the cool showery weather pattern that has been affecting B.C. for the last couple weeks will start to give way to a strong and persistent ridge of high pressure. By Sunday, temperatures away from the immediate coast will start to peak into the low thirties. The ridge (and high temperatures) will push into the Interior by early next week, eventually affecting most of BC,” it says.

“Indications are that this pattern will persist until at least the middle of next week… if not longer.”

