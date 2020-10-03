Hockey mask painted in memory of Noah Trulsen.

Sunday is random act of kindness day in memory of Maple Ridge hockey player

Noah Trulsen died two years ago while playing hockey in Langley

Sunday, Oct. 4 is a random act of kindness day, on the second anniversary of the passing of Maple Ridge hockey player Noah Trulsen, who died while playing a game in Langley.

His mother Lorraine Trulsen and family are promoting the day in Noah’s memory, asking people to do a kind act to honour their son.

❤Please help by sharing this post❤2 years ago tomorrow, our sweet boy Noah passed away. Please join us in doing a "…

Posted by Lorraine Overes Trulsen on Saturday, October 3, 2020

Trulsen died at the age of 22, as he crashed head-first into the boards during a men’s recreational hockey game. He was part of a well-known hockey family in Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey,

READ ALSO: Young Maple Ridge man dies playing recreational hockey

She said the first social media post for the random acts of kindness day was shared over 700 times, “and we would love to see that even higher.”

“Our focus from the day he died has been to keep his memory alive, and this year it has been difficult due to COVID,” she said.

“The second year has been much harder than the first. I think because we went through it quite numb,” Trulsen added. “Now everything is so clear, and each memory is bittersweet, yet painful at the same time.”

The family also gave out two scholarships in Noah’s name. One went to Mitchell Shelton of Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey, and the other to a player within the PCAHA organization, for a juvenile hockey player. The family received a letter from an accounting student at SFU, Isaac Brown, who is a goaltender in Surrey Minor Hockey, thanking them for the funds.

“Because of COVID, we are unable to host our annual hockey game and fundraiser night, but we will be possibly hosting an online FB fundraiser and a 50/50 draw,” she said. “We would gladly accept any donations towards the scholarship funds as we give out $1,700 a year.”

READ ALSO: Noah Trulsen scholarship game raises $10,000

Anyone wanting to donate can contact Trulsen by emailing ntms2020@outlook.com

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
