Environment Canada is advising Lower Mainland residents to keep cool. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Environment Canada is advising Lower Mainland residents to keep cool. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Sunday’s sweltering forecast calls for 41C temperatures

Environment Canada is issuing an extreme weather warning

The hot weather ramps up today, forecast to hit a scorching high of 41 C according to Weather.com.

Environment Canada has a heat warning in effect for Metro Vancouver, including Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

Calling it a “dangerous, long duration heat wave,” the weather forecaster noted it will last until Wednesday.

“An exceptionally strong ridge of high pressure will develop over British Columbia likely resulting in record breaking temperatures. The duration of this heat wave is concerning as there is little relief at night with elevated overnight temperatures. This record-breaking heat event will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses,” it says.

READ ALSO: Katzie ‘will not be standing down,’ oppose riverfront subdivision

READ ALSO: B.C. cities prepare for the heat as record-high temperatures loom

People are advised to:

• Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

• Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water.

• Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

• Watch for the symptoms of heat illness: dizziness/fainting; nausea/vomiting; rapid breathing and heartbeat; extreme thirst; decreased urination with unusually dark urine.

• Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt MeadowsSevere weather

Previous story
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of June 27
Next story
23-year-old Chilliwack mom remembered as ‘kind, loving, warm and smart’ during celebration of life

Just Posted

Tubing down the Alouette River is a popular pastime in Maple Ridge. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
LETTER: Advice for those who go tubing down the Alouette River

Environment Canada is advising Lower Mainland residents to keep cool. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Sunday’s sweltering forecast calls for 41C temperatures

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of June 27

Two young boys escape the heat at a local water park. (Colleen Flanagan - The News)
VIDEO: Beating the heat