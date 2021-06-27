Sunday’s sweltering forecast calls for 41C temperatures

Environment Canada is advising Lower Mainland residents to keep cool. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

The hot weather ramps up today, forecast to hit a scorching high of 41 C according to Weather.com.

Environment Canada has a heat warning in effect for Metro Vancouver, including Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

Calling it a “dangerous, long duration heat wave,” the weather forecaster noted it will last until Wednesday.

“An exceptionally strong ridge of high pressure will develop over British Columbia likely resulting in record breaking temperatures. The duration of this heat wave is concerning as there is little relief at night with elevated overnight temperatures. This record-breaking heat event will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses,” it says.

READ ALSO: Katzie ‘will not be standing down,’ oppose riverfront subdivision

READ ALSO: B.C. cities prepare for the heat as record-high temperatures loom

People are advised to:

• Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

• Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water.

• Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

• Watch for the symptoms of heat illness: dizziness/fainting; nausea/vomiting; rapid breathing and heartbeat; extreme thirst; decreased urination with unusually dark urine.

• Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place.