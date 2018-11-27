Sunnier skies ahead for Lower Mainland as rainfall abates

The skies are finally clearing over the Lower Mainland as rainfall warnings for the region were downgraded Tuesday.
A total of 60 millimetres fell at Vancouver International Airport between Sunady afternoon and Monday night, Environment Canada said.
Abbotsford saw 41 millimetres while Vancouver Harbour saw 83 millimetres and West Vancouver was hit with a whopping 126 millimetres.
Environment Canada is still forecasting another 40 millimetres for Vancouver by Wednesday morning, while Hope, where a rainfall warning is still in place, could see up to 45 millimetres.
A powerful November storm hammered the B.C. south coast with rain and wind. Here is a summary of rainfall totals from 4pm Sunday to 9am Tuesday. https://t.co/aOsSIbZLTO#BCstorm pic.twitter.com/gioLcsZYK5
— ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) November 27, 2018