Environment Canada reports a risk of a thunderstorm the morning of Friday, July 31, 2020. (Dieter Pelz/Special to The News)

Sunny in Ridge Meadows Thursday, risk of thunderstorm Friday

Temperatures will reach a high of 31 C Thursday

Another sunny day expected for Ridge Meadows on Thursday with temperatures reaching a high of 31 C, according to Environment Canada.

But with the humidex it can feel as warm as 36 C.

Overnight weather will be clear with increasing cloudiness before the morning, where a 30 per cent chance of showers is reported by the national weather agency.

Temperatures will reach a low of 16 C.

Environment Canada reports a risk of a thunderstorm Friday morning as the weather is expected to be mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers.

However, it is expected to clear Friday afternoon and temperatures will reach a high of 25 C and with the humidex it can feel as warm as 31 C.

Overnight weather on Friday will be clear with temperatures reaching a low of 17 C.

READ MORE: Family of Pitt Meadows donor meets recipient after 17 years

The temperature on Saturday and Sunday is expected to reach a high of 24 C.

Saturday will be sunny with cloudy periods expected overnight. Temperatures will reach a low of 18 C.

But Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloudy. Overnight weather will be cloudy with temperatures reaching a low of 18 C.

