Sunny weekend in forecast for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Environment Canada predicts mainly sunny weather for the weekend, with highs of 24 C. (The News files)

It’s going to be a beautiful weekend.

According to weather.com, the forecast will be mostly sunny in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows on both Saturday and Sunday. The highs will be a warm 24 C both days, and the low 10 C Saturday and 11 C on Sunday. There is just an eight per cent probability of precipitation both days, so go ahead and make plans.

READ ALSO: B.C. tracks big drop in COVID-19 infections after vaccination

READ ALSO: Police seize 13 million ‘potentially fatal doses’ of fentanyl at commercial B.C. warehouse

Enjoy it while it lasts, because the forecast then calls for showers starting Monday, and for the foreseeable future.