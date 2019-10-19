There was a Lamborghini, Porsche, Ferrari and other luxury sports cars at Saturday’s event. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Supercars in Pitt Meadows for Aidan’s Cup

Event raises $40,000 for Children’s Wish Foundation

Mechanical whines and growls from finely tuned engines filled the air at the Pitt Meadows Airport on Saturday, as Aiden’s Cup was held.

Lyndon Derish got out of a Ferrari, and was running for the back of the lineup of kids, waiting for his turn in a Lamborghini.

“It was awesome – super fast,” said the 11-year-old Surrey boy, his face painted with a mask and lightning bolt.

He is one of the Children’s Wish kids who got the chance to ride in all of the supercars brought to Pitt Meadows for the event.

Derish has a heart condition, and is waiting for a transplant.

“He’s very excited to be here, and we’re very grateful for the opportunity,” said his mother Kandice.

Three years ago, North Vancouver teen Aidan MacAulay lost his battle with cancer at the age of 14. The new event for the Children’s Wish Foundation was created as a memorial in his name. It has been put together by his family, and with partnership by BMO Bank of Montreal, and Scenic Rush who provide the luxury sports cars.

The event has raised over $120,000 in three years, which is about 12 wishes for the foundation. Children’s Wish is a unique charity that grants wishes to children diagnosed with life-threatening illness. This year’s even raised $40,000.

The event sponsors and donors rode in the morning, and some even got the chance to drive the cars around the course at the Justice Institute of B.C., used to train emergency responders in high-speed driving techniques.

 

