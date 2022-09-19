Supporting students out of fallout from COVID-19 pandemic top of mind for Maple Ridge school board candidate

School board trustee Elaine Yamamoto who is seeking re-election on Oct. 15, is hoping to find ways to support students and their families after the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yamamoto wants to continue to serve the students and families of SD42 for a second term – after serving as vice chair of the school board for the past four years.

“We need to find ways to support students and families that are struggling with almost two years of loss of normal school activities and learning,” she said.

Yamamoto noted that the past board was able to make it possible for children to study remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic while keeping their ability to return to their regular classroom when ready.

And, she said, last-minute federal funding was used to upgrade ventilation systems that still provide improved air quality in every school.

“The current board brought a healthy range of backgrounds to the table. For the five new trustees elected in 2018, there was a steep learning curve. I am thankful we had a year on the job before Covid hit and we were in innovation mode.”

She was also impressed with what she says was the incredible and exhausting efforts of staff to ensure schools were open and were safe learning places students.

Yamamoto also wants to see fully-funded teaching positions for all BC correctional facilities, including Alouette Correctional Centre for Women and the Fraser Regional Correctional Centre, both in Maple Ridge. The Ministry of Education is currently moving forward with provincial motion that Yamamoto made on this topic.

Yamamoto represented the board in: two MTRA bargaining agreements; the provincial English Language Learners consortium; the Education Advisory Committee; the Maple Ridge Social Policy Advisory Committee; and she has been a frequent attendee at District Parent Advisory Council meetings.

This past year Yamamoto attended all nine graduations and the 20-year employee recognition celebration.

Yamamoto described her connection in the community as “deep”. As the Literacy Outreach Coordinator with the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Katzie Community Literacy Committee at the CEED Centre, she has worked with First Books Canada and has brought close to $200,000 worth of new children’s books for low-income families and she has also coordinated free language learning opportunities for adults.

She is the coordinator of the Hive Neighbourhood Centre at Eric Langton Elementary School, a non-profit organization that offers programs and services that help people of all ages connect with others in the community for knowledge and support.

Yamamoto is also the volunteer chair of the Local Immigrant Partnership group, an organization that promotes the improvement of social and economic outcomes for newcomers to the community.

The Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows Board of Education is made up of five trustees representing Maple Ridge and two trustees representing Pitt Meadows. They are elected every four years at the same time as the mayor and city council for the two municipalities.