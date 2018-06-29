Geo Mounsef, 2, is pictured in an undated family handout photo.

Supreme Court cuts jail time for Edmonton man in crash that killed a toddler

Following his conviction, Richard Suter was kidnapped by a vigilante who sliced off his thumb.

The Supreme Court of Canada has reduced the sentence of an Edmonton man who accidentally drove his car into a restaurant patio in 2013, killing a two-year boy.

Richard Suter was initially sentenced to four months in jail after pleading guilty to refusing to provide a breath sample following a fatal accident, but an appeal court raised that to 26 months.

Suter served more than 10 months before being released pending his appeal to the Supreme Court.

The high court has lowered his sentence to time served, while upholding a 30-month driving ban.

Suter refused to provide a breath sample on the erroneous advice of a lawyer.

Following his conviction, Suter was kidnapped by a vigilante who sliced off his thumb.

The kidnapper was convicted and sentenced to 12 years.

Suter testified that he mistakenly hit the gas instead of the brake. The trial judge found he was not impaired at the time of the crash.

Related: Supreme court upholds B.C.’s drunk driving laws

Related: Supreme Court says garage not liable for teen crash in stolen car

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Feds learned by accident of Harper’s plans to visit White House next week
Next story
Fixing Phoenix to take five years, billions to fix, report says

Just Posted

COLUMN: Our national shame is invisible to us

Legacy of residential schools lingers on Canada Day

Plane with 2 people aboard goes missing while travelling through B.C.

Small aircraft route included going from Kelowna, to Hope and Boundary Bay before landing in Nanaimo

Update: Fire call at Salvation Army in Maple Ridge

Fire inside wall has been extinguished, police and firefighters investigating

MP donates his business to charity

Dan Ruimy gives Bean Around Books to non-profit that works with youth

Mayors’ Council, TransLink hike gas tax to pay for $7.3 billion plan

Gas tax will go up by 1.5 cents in spring 2019

Garibaldi music student accepted to Berklee College of Music

Timothy Ro wants to be a composer, songwriter.

Northern B.C. woman raised more than $27,000 for VGH Seizure Investigation Unit

She hopes to make a life-changing surgery more readily available for those who need it

5 to start your day

Petition protests transfer of murderer to Mission, Mayors’ Council, TransLink hike gas tax and more

A look at the numbers behind Ottawa’s tariff reprisal against Trump

Canada is imposing dollar-for-dollar tariff “countermeasures” on up to $16.6 billion worth of U.S. imports

Feds learned by accident of Harper’s plans to visit White House next week

Former prime minister Stephen Harper is reportedly planning a trip to the White House next week, bucking convention.

Fixing Phoenix to take five years, billions to fix, report says

The report says the problem-plagued Phoenix payroll system has already cost government coffers more than $1 billion

Suspect in Maryland newspaper shooting to appear on 5 murder charges

A man armed with smoke grenades and a shotgun attacked journalists in the building Thursday, killing several people

Supreme Court cuts jail time for Edmonton man in crash that killed a toddler

Following his conviction, Richard Suter was kidnapped by a vigilante who sliced off his thumb.

Ferry repair won’t be finished until after long weekend

Sailing waits expected at Departure Bay and Horseshoe Bay

Most Read