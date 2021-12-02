The Supreme Court of Canada is seen in Ottawa, on Thursday, June 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

The Supreme Court of Canada is seen in Ottawa, on Thursday, June 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Supreme Court of Canada agrees to hear appeal in notorious ‘Surrey Six’ case

Earlier, B.C. Court of Appeal had quashed the convictions of Cody Haevischer and Matthew Johnston

The Supreme Court of Canada has agreed to hear arguments about the fairness of B.C. proceedings that led to guilty findings for two men in the first-degree murders of six people.

Earlier this year, the B.C. Court of Appeal quashed the convictions of Cody Haevischer and Matthew Johnston for the gang-related murders in what has become known as the “Surrey Six” case.

The Appeal Court didn’t order a new trial, concluding a B.C. Supreme Court judge did not err in excluding Haevischer and Johnston from a pretrial hearing in which a key witness testified behind closed doors.

However, the court ruled the trial judge did make a mistake in dismissing an application from the two men for a hearing that would have allowed them to contend their rights were violated by police misconduct and by a lengthy period of solitary confinement before trial.

Although the Appeal Court quashed the men’s convictions, it affirmed their guilty verdicts in the 2007 murders and sent the case back to B.C. Supreme Court for an evidentiary hearing on the abuse-of-process arguments.

The Supreme Court of Canada gave no reasons today for agreeing to hear an appeal application from the Crown, while dismissing a cross-appeal from the two men.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Jamie Bacon pleads guilty to charge in Surrey Six case

crime

Previous story
​Plan ahead: West Coast Express asks morning commuters in light of mudslide
Next story
Longer intervals between COVID-19 shots can increase immunity, Canadian study suggests

Just Posted

Sam Green donning the National team racing suit and grey helmet during the race. (Special to The News)
Green to represent Canada at the World Junior Championships in February 2022

A mudslide affected service from Maple Ridge to Mission last night. (The NEWS/files)
​Plan ahead: West Coast Express asks morning commuters in light of mudslide

Pitt Meadows secondary was added to the long list of schools in School District 42 with exposure events. (The News files)
Long list of schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows with COVID cases

Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey U18 C1 team captain Grayesen Balatti, presenting a certificate of donation to the Abbotsford U18C3 Coach and Captain on their home ice. (Nolan Balatti/Special to The News)
Rustlers donate team funds to Abbotsford Disaster Relief fund