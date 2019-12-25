Instagram of Surfing Santas

Surfing Santas ride waves along Florida’s Space Coast

The ride took place Christmas Eve on Coco Beach

Who needs a sleigh when you’ve got a surf board?

Some 600 surfers dressed as Santa chose surfboards instead of sleighs on Tuesday during an annual Christmas Eve surfing fundraiser in Cocoa Beach, Florida.

Almost 10,000 spectators also turned out for the 10th Annual Surfing Santas event along Florida’s Space Coast.

The surfing fundraiser raised $40,000 for the Florida Surf Museum and a non-profit that helps people with cancer.

Associated Press, The Associated Press

READ MORE: B.C. students build special sled to get classmate into the Christmas spirit

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Top stories 2019: Not all gumdrops and candy canes
Next story
Queen addresses bumpy year while Harry and Megan celebrate Christmas in Canada

Just Posted

Top stories 2019: Not all gumdrops and candy canes

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, most-viewed stories of the year.

Being Youth: Does America know it’s Christmastime?

In November alone, 3,321 unaccompanied children were detained.

Christmas card welcomes hobbit house occupants to Thornhill

Made from trees Fortis B.C. cut down earlier this year.

Coping with a Charlie Brown Christmas tree

Tree for everyone who doesn’t fit the mold

On Cooking: Homemade crackers for New Year’s Eve

Unique crackers for the midnight soiree

From Russia with love

Students in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows create art showing what the holidays mean to them.

Queen addresses bumpy year while Harry and Megan celebrate Christmas in Canada

Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan and son are rumoured to be in B.C.

Surfing Santas ride waves along Florida’s Space Coast

The ride took place Christmas Eve on Coco Beach

Two more earthquakes off north coast of Vancouver Island Christmas Eve, Christmas morning

A 6.2 magnitude quake was recorded Christmas Eve

Police seek suspect in two armed robberies in Abbotsford

Incidents took place within an hour of each other on Monday night

OUTLOOK 2020: New B.C. rules for environment, Indigenous consultation

Placer mines, work camps have new restrictions on water use

VIDEO: B.C. students build special sled to get classmate into the Christmas spirit

Todd St. Pierre has mobility issues, but the sled helped him go on a class hike

The NBA’s showcase day – Christmas – has arrived

The Raptors have been waiting a long time to be part of NBA Christmas

Taking care of each other is the ‘greatest’ Canadian holiday tradition: Trudeau

In his annual Christmas message, Trudeau says it’s the season for giving

Most Read