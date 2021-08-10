Kelowna General Hospital. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

Kelowna General Hospital. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

Surgeries bumped in Kelowna due to spike in COVID patients amid outbreak

‘Our hospital is swamped with COVID patients, almost entirely unvaccinated’

Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) is postponing some elective surgeries as Interior Health works to manage capacity due to the recent Central Okanagan COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement to Black Press Media, Interior Health said the hospital is currently supporting a higher number of COVID-19 positive patients.

“The majority of people in hospital with COVID-19 are young adults who are not fully immunized,” said the health authority.

Dr. Gareth Eeson, a surgical oncologist at KGH, said in a tweet on Monday that one of his patients had a Whipple procedure cancelled. A Whipple procedure is a complex surgery to remove parts of the pancreas, small intestine and gallbladder.

“Our hospital is swamped with COVID patients, almost entirely unvaccinated,” Eeson wrote.

Interior Health did not give specifics as to the number of patients hospitalized with COVID at KGH, the BC Centre for Disease Control’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that 27 people in the B.C. Interior were in hospital as of Aug. 9, of whom 10 were in critical care.

The Interior, specifically the Central Okanagan, has led the province’s daily COVID-19 case counts for the last few weeks, leading to increased health restrictions for the area. As of Aug. 9, 1,755 cases in Interior Health remain active.

“Everyone is encouraged to get immunized against COVID-19 to protect themselves, their community, and the health-care system,” stated Interior Health.

READ MORE: Bars, nightclubs ordered to close as Central Okanagan COVID-19 cases surge

READ MORE: Dr. Bonnie Henry, Adrian Dix to host COVID-19 townhall for Interior Health

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CoronavirusCOVID-19KelownaOkanagan

Previous story
Aggressive dog shot by police after seriously injuring owner in Agassiz
Next story
Company ‘shocked’ by Ottawa’s decision on proposed coal mine in southwestern Alberta

Just Posted

The “Katzie Customary Law: Inward Gathering and Outward Sharing” project aims to bring greater insight into traditional Indigenous laws. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Government support for Katzie First Nation project to revitazlie Indigenous laws

MLA Bob D’Eith, Community Services executive director Vicki Kipps, director Clive Williams, MLA Lisa Beare, director Gwen O’Connell and property manager Tori Nicholas. (Neil Corbett/The News)
20 units for youth in new Maple Ridge housing project announced

Adam Muys with the Canadian BMX team in Tokyo. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge coach back from Tokyo after third Olympics

The BC Coroners Service is holding an inquest into the death of an inmate. (The News files)
Coroner’s inquest into death of inmate coming to Maple Ridge prison