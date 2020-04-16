A ticket sold in Surrey matched all six winning numbers in the April 15 Lotto 6/49 draw. (BCLC screenshot)

Surrey 6/49 ticket holder wins $16 million jackpot

Ticket in April 15 draw the only one in Canada to match all six numbers

Someone who bought a ticket in Surrey for the April 15 Lotto 6/49 draw is more than $16 million richer today.

According to a news release issued by the BCLC this morning, a single ticket purchased in the city was the sole ticket in Canada to match all six numbers to clinch the jackpot – $16,460,052.50.

Exactly where the ticket was purchased will be shared after the winner comes forward, the release states.

Due to the pandemic, however, that player is encouraged to first reach out to the lottery corporation via telephone (1-866-815-0222) to begin an “alternate prize-claim process,” the release adds.

BCLC prize-payout offices are temporarily closed to the public.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Surrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Squamish declares local state of emergency as uncontrolled wildfire prompts evacuations
Next story
Helping The News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Just Posted

Helping The News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

IN IT TOGETHER: Naming emotions help free people from those feelings

Maple Ridge mom offers series of wellness columns aimed at helping navigate through COVID-19

ALONG THE RIVER: First of its kind pop-up clinics rolling out

Ridge Meadows doctors introduce a COVID-free facility where doctors can meet with must-see patients

Suspect arrested after allegedly crashing into cop car in Surrey, injuring officer

James Richardson, 51, of Maple Ridge has been charged. Abbotsford Police officer hurt

VIDEO: Maple Ridge teacher mails letters to each of her students

Response part of writing assignment

VIDEO: Self-isolating grandpa finds way to surprise B.C. grandson on 3rd birthday

A birthday hug during the COVID-19 pandemic was made possible with help from a hazmat suit

Delta police seize nearly 4,000 surgical masks from two re-sellers

B.C. banned the resale of food, medical and cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment in March

COVID-19 virtual town halls set for April 17-23 around B.C.

Regional health authorities now accepting questions online

U.S. officials look for B.C. man suspected of vandalizing Death Valley National Park

Rangers believe the man travelled with a dog named Lacy on his way to an off-road race

Mission inmate dies from apparent complications of COVID-19

Virus continues to spread inside medium security unit as 54 inmates, six staff test positive

Surrey 6/49 ticket holder wins $16 million jackpot

Ticket in April 15 draw the only one in Canada to match all six numbers

B.C. liquor, cannabis sales up in March, now levelled off to seasonal norms

Sale figures are not released, but percentages show huge percentage increases

COVID-19: B.C. business, local governments get further tax relief

Commercial school tax reduced, late payments extended

‘A need to protect our citizens’: Many weeks away before U.S.-Canada border reopens, says Trudeau

President Donald Trump suggested he would support easing border restrictions with Canada

Most Read