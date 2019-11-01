Firefighters battle a blaze in Guildford, in the 10600-block of 150th Avenue, on Halloween night. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

Surrey apartment fire displaces close to 100 people Halloween night

Cause of three-alarm fire in 10600-block of 150th Street not yet known

Surrey Fire Service says close to 100 people were displaced Halloween night as a fire broke out on the third-floor of a Guildford apartment building.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 10600-block of 150th Avenue.

“We attacked the fire there, and were able to contain the fire just to that unit,” said Assistant Fire Chief David Burns. “But it did cause some water and smoke damage to surrounding units.”

He estimated “close to 90 to 100” residents were evacuated from the building’s 48 units, but said roughly half had regained access to their homes by Friday morning.

“Twenty four of those units are still unoccupied until we complete our investigation today,” he said around 8:30 a.m. Friday (Nov. 1).

Burns said fire investigators would be at the scene Friday.

Asked when the remaining residents could return, Burns said “we don’t know exactly.”

“We had to turn off power and heat to the building, so we need to make sure that we can restore that before they’re let back in,” he explained.

Burns said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

“That’s why we’re going to have investigators there today. There was lots of fireworks in a neighbouring park or open area, but we don’t have any proof that was the cause at this point.”

Two people went to hospital with what are believe to have been minor injuries, noted Burns.

Previous story
Couple missing for days in Kootenay backcountry found after stomping ‘HELP’ into snow
Next story
MAP: Climate change to put Pitt Meadows, Richmond and Ladner at risk of major river flood

Just Posted

Maple Ridge begging bylaw gets OK

Safer streets bylaw targets aggressive panhandling

Spooky Lane goes all out for Halloween

Residents of this popular Pitt Meadows street were expecting 1,000 trick or treaters

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows cops in Halloween spirit

Wishing everyone a safe night

Runners finish strong at zone championships

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows athletes qualify for coming provincials

Chilliwack-Kent MLA says farmers are receiving threats of violence from animal rights activists

Laurie Throness introduced a bill to increase penalties for trespassing on farms

VIDEO: Dog found suffering in woods finds fur-ever home in Greater Victoria

‘She’s really happy and healthy,’ the Hope’s new owner says

Once, twice three times unlucky: B.C. woman’s vehicle repeatedly vandalized

‘Senseless and costly mischief’, says RCMP

Man who died from Okanagan RCMP Taser had mental health challenges, family says

Family have identifed the man as 38-year-old Clayton Donnelly of Kelowna.

MAP: Climate change to put Pitt Meadows, Richmond and Ladner at risk of major river flood

Modelling shows that dikes would be insufficient to stop a previously unthinkable flood

Surrey apartment fire displaces close to 100 people Halloween night

Cause of three-alarm fire in 10600-block of 150th Street not yet known

Couple missing for days in Kootenay backcountry found after stomping ‘HELP’ into snow

Catherine Gibbons, 22, and Damon Brodeur, 24, were missing for nearly a week

‘It’s more than a lost pet, it’s a family member’: Rossland residents help find Molly the dog

Molly the dog didn’t find its way home; home found its way to Molly.

Strike action begins among Metro Vancouver transit workers

Job action Friday morning includes ditching uniforms, refusing overtime with plans to escalate

Standard time better for public health, B.C. researchers say

B.C., Yukon wait for U.S. states to make daylight time permanent

Most Read