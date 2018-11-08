Charles Ferraby is recovering in hospital after being rescued in September. (Contributed photo)

Surrey-based microwave installation man rescues senior

Charles Ferraby had been lying on the ground in his South Surrey home for days before he was rescued

A Richmond-based appliance installation man is being credited a hero after he inadvertently discovered a helpless senior on a home delivery in Surrey.

Charles Ferraby’s family reached out to Peace Arch News this week to publicly thank Han Appliances for the way its employees, and in particular Fernando Solano, responded to the Sept. 18 incident.

Solano told PAN this week that nothing was out of the ordinary that day, he spent the morning phoning clients preparing for product delivery and installation.

Ferraby, 85, was one of Solano’s clients to receive a call, but the phone was never answered. Ferraby was scheduled to have a new microwave installed in his house that day.

Usually, Solano said, when a call goes unanswered he lets the office manager know and an appointment is rescheduled. The officer manager made several calls to Ferraby to no avail.

“For some reason, I had this feeling that I should just go there anyways,” Solano said.

“I knocked on the door, no answer. I rang the bell, no answer,” he said.

Solano said he saw a vehicle in front of the house, and his suspicion that something wasn’t right started to intensify.

“I thought there has to be somebody home. I looked in by the window and I saw his feet, just laying down on the ground. I got nervous and knocked louder – there was no movement. I knocked even louder and I’m yelling, then his foot moved. He was trying to get up, so that’s when I called 911.”

Solano helped firefighters find entry into the house.

“We saw a window. So I went to my truck, grabbed my tools and took out some screws so we could climb through the window,” Solano said.

Ferraby’s daughter Linda McKinley, who lives on the Sunshine Coast, told PAN this week that her father had been lying on the ground for two to three days before he was rescued.

“Once he got to (Peace Arch Hospital) he was totally dehydrated. He was really sick,” McKinley told PAN. “It was close. He was extremely ill and he’s just now starting to feel better and they’re looking to release him.”

McKinley said her father’s knees were scraped and bleeding because he had been dragging himself around the house, but was unable to get to phone.

“It’s up on the counter and when he’s on the floor in the dark, I guess he couldn’t find (it).”

McKinley spoke to Solano briefly after the incident. She said her father is expected to be release from hospital sometime soon.

“‘Thank you’ are two simple words – and we want to shout them as loud as we can. Charles Ferraby and his family cannot say thank you enough,” McKinley emailed to PAN.


aaron.hinks@peacearchnews.com

Visit us at peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson square off on B.C. voting referendum

Just Posted

Titan chosen to play in Border Bowl game

Curtis Farnworth also named a high school all-star

UPDATE: Golden Ears Park will still have first-come, first-serve camping

BC Parks backs off 100 per cent reservable sites after public outcry

Puck drops on A Nite for Noah this Saturday

Friends and family celebrate life of hockey player Noah Trulsen

Scarecrows-a-Plenty a smashing success

Hospice thrift store in Maple Ridge collected the most donations

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows Remember

Remembrance Day ceremonies will take place in both communities

Sharon and Bram say the singing won’t stop with retirement tour

It’s often parents and grandparents who know them best, the pair say

Horvat has 4 points as Canucks thump Bruins 8-5

Vancouver continues surprising run with win in Boston

B.C. man busted in Creep Catchers-style sting sentenced to two years

Raymond Christopher Scott Dewell sentenced in provincial court in Nanaimo

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson square off on B.C. voting referendum

Proportional representation turnout less than 3% as leaders debate

Retired Hab Steve Begin graduates high school 22 years after dropping out

Begin said it was his friend, UFC champion Georges St-Pierre, who challenged him to finish his studies

TransLink CEO weighs in on Surrey’s move from LRT to SkyTrain

Kevin Desmond says he’ll work with Surrey, and the region’s 22 other mayors

Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen ferry sold out for vehicle passengers

Last three sailings for Thursday full

Suspect in Alberta explosions ID’d as 21-year-old man

Kane Kosolowsky died of gunshot wounds after being found in the parkade east of Edmonton, police said

Reformed right-wing extremist from England loses battle to stay in Canada

B.C. man says his hate dissolved 16 years ago but his 1990s beliefs may have caught up to him

Most Read