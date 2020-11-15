Dozens of COVID-19 cases have been linked to Platinum Athletic Club (7653 King Geroge Blvd.). (Platinum Athletic Club)

Dozens of COVID-19 cases have been linked to Platinum Athletic Club (7653 King Geroge Blvd.). (Platinum Athletic Club)

Surrey gym linked to 42 COVID-19 cases

Platinum Athletic Club says people attended club while waiting for COVID-19 test results

A fitness centre in Surrey has been linked to at least 42 cases of COVID-19.

In a news release issued Friday, Fraser Health declared an outbreak at Platinum Athletic Club (7653 King Geroge Blvd.) after finding evidence of COVID-19 transmission among staff and patrons.

“To date, 42 people who recently worked at or attended the fitness centre have tested positive for COVID-19. Anyone who has attended the fitness centre from October 21 to November 7 must self-isolate for 14 days from last attendance at the site,” the release says.

According to a social media post made by the gym, the virus was likely spread by a person who attended the fitness centre while waiting for their COVID-19 test results.

“After many discussions with Health Authorities it has come to our attention that some COVID positive patrons had attended the club while awaiting their test results. As a result we have to continue to remain closed to work with Fraser Health,” the post read.

The gym voluntarily closed on Nov. 7 and will remain closed until Fraser Health completes contact tracing and follow-up site inspections, and determines that the business has adequate COVID-19 mitigation strategies in place to decrease the risk of future transmission, the release notes.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. teachers’ union calls on Horgan to limit Fraser Health class sizes to 15 students

Just Posted

Surrey teachers demonstrate what classrooms look like in their school district amid the COVID-19 pandemic in November 2020. (BCTF)
B.C. teachers’ union calls on Horgan to limit Fraser Health class sizes to 15 students

Three schools have temporarily shut down in Fraser Health due to COVID-19 outbreaks

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at the legislature. There are calls for the provincial government to provide translations of the updates in languages other than English. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Interpreters for B.C.’s COVID updates would boost awareness of pandemic protocols, advocate says

Kulpreet Singh says province should provide interpreters for languages other than English.

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Maple Ridge writer says toppling stautes is about getting skeletons out of closet

Removal of name of Canada’s first prime minister at university prompts letter writing

Brooklyn and Keira Delaney chat with Santa before their photo at ValleyFair Mall during the 2019 Christmas season. (The News files)
Santa will arrive in Maple Ridge despite pandemic

ValleyFair Mall says changes will make visits and photos safe

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Maple Ridge man questions why people acquiese to virus orders

A letter writer argues people should not blindly follow unelected health officials

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Canada’s top doctor is warning of the increasing pressure placed on hospitals as COVID-19 case counts rise in different parts of the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
VIDEO: Tam warns of increasing pressure on hospitals as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

There has been an average of more than 1,400 people in hospital each day in the past week

Dozens of COVID-19 cases have been linked to Platinum Athletic Club (7653 King Geroge Blvd.). (Platinum Athletic Club)
Surrey gym linked to 42 COVID-19 cases

Platinum Athletic Club says people attended club while waiting for COVID-19 test results

Current conditions on Hwy 97C. (DriveBC)
Update: Eastbound Hwy 97C traffic moving again

Incident reported at 8:44 p.m., Nov. 14. Next update 2 a.m.

The lease on Hangar 17 at Langley Regional Airport is being disputed in court, as the Township tries to end it and the tenant tries to hold on. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Langley youth group used airport hangar as clubhouse and rode segways onto runways, lawsuit claims

A legal battle has erupted over a cancelled hangar lease at Langley Regional Airport

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Mission Institution. Kevin Mills / Mission City Record.
New cases linked to site of B.C.’s largest prison COVID-19 outbreak

New outbreak could be ‘recipe for disaster’ at Mission Institution, mother of inmate warns

The Gitanyow Huwilp Society is one of ten B.C. Indigenous groups receiving funding this fiscal year through the Government of Canada’s Nation Rebuilding Program. (Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs Office photo)
10 B.C. Indigenous groups get federal funding to rebuild their governance structure

Nation Rebuilding Program providing $2.6 million

The Delta Hospice Soceity operates the Irene Thomas Hospice in Ladner. (James Smith photo)
Court affirms order Delta Hospice Society accept memberships rejected in medically assisted dying controversy

No error in court’s finding the board acted contrary to its bylaws by denying applicants who support MAiD

Most Read