Surrey Fire Service firefighters pack up after putting out a fire near 71 Avenue and 144B Street. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Surrey house fire sends 3 to hospital with ‘significant’ injuries

Fire confined to basement suite of home

Three people were sent to hospital with “significant” injuries after a house fire in Surrey Sunday morning.

Surrey Fire Service deputy chief of operations John Lehmann told media near the scene Sunday that crews were called to the house at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, Lehmann said, firefighters were told that there might be people inside the basement suite.

“Our crews engaged in an aggressive interior attack,” Lehmann said, adding that three people were removed from the house and given first-aid by firefighters and BC Ambulance Services paramedics.

“All three were transported to the hospital in serious condition,” he added.

Firefighters reported “light smoke” upon arriving. Although the investigation is ongoing, Lehmann said it’s his understanding that the fire damage was confined to the basement suite of the home.

 

