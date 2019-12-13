(Delta Police Department photo)

Surrey man accused of sex offences against child released on bail, warn Delta police

Gurchetan Singh Samra, 69, must stay away from — and not communicate with — anyone under 16 years old

Delta police are advising the public about bail conditions imposed on a man charged with sexual offences involving a child.

In April 2019, 69-year-old Gurchetan Singh Samra of Surrey was charged with sexual interference and sexual assault in relation to alleged offences that occurred in Delta in January 2019, according to a DPD press release.

Bail conditions for Samra include that he not go to any public park, public swimming area or community centre where persons under the age of 16 are present or can reasonably be expected to be present, nor any day care centres, school grounds or playgrounds.

Further, Samra must have no contact or communication — directly or indirectly — with, or be alone in the presence of, any person who reasonably appears to be under the age of 16, and he must not engage in activities, volunteer work or employment that could bring him into contact with persons under the age of 16.

The release notes Delta police have been monitoring Samra’s bail conditions since he was charged and released, but his name was not made public when he was charged as police sought clarification on publication bans regarding the case.

Further, it says police are not able to release a photo of Samra and cannot provide any additional information regarding the case.

“If anyone observes Mr. Samra breaching his conditions, or if they have any information relevant to the current charges against him and have not yet spoken to police, they are advised to contact the Delta Police Sexual offences section at 604-946-4411,” Insp. Guy Leeson of the DPD’s major crimes section said in a press release.

Leeson noted offences such as these are often committed in situations where the accused is in a position of trust or authority in relation to the victim or victims.

“It is important for parents and primary caregivers to be alive to any situation that may put their child at risk, and for them to make the appropriate inquiries to ensure their child’s safety,” Leeson said.

Delta police recommend that parents ensure that appropriate vulnerable sector checks have been conducted on individuals who will have access to their children.


