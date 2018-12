Elizabeth Poulin, 87, was discovered by a relative on the morning of Nov. 24

A 23-year-old Surrey man has been charged after an elderly Vancouver woman was found dead in her apartment, police announced Tuesday.

The body of Elizabeth Poulin, 87, was discovered by a relative on the morning of Nov. 24.

Nicholas Dwayne Wallace was arrested last Monday in connection to her death and was charged with second-degree murder on Tuesday morning.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.