A Surrey man has been charged with using social media to threaten an American journalist. (File photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

A Surrey man has been charged with using social media to threaten an American journalist. (File photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Crime

Surrey man charged with threatening American journalist

Surrey RCMP say Nicholas Sullivan, 38, was arrested with help of FBI

A Surrey man has been charged with threatening an American journalist online.

Police say Nicholas Sullivan, 38, was charged on Nov. 10 with “five counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm through social media.”

Surrey RCMP say Sullivan allegedly used YouTube and Twitter to send the threats but won’t confirm what they said or how they were delivered.

Police also won’t confirm which journalist was threatened or why but CBC has reported that the threats were sent to prominent CNN anchor Erin Burnett and staff at CNN headquarters in New York.

Police say Sullivan was arrested at his home on July 10 after he was identified as the suspect in June. Police say RCMP worked on this case with U.S. authorities, including the FBI.

Sullivan was released from custody while awaiting his next court appearance later this month.


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

surrey rcmp

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Metro hires Katzie artist for murals in Maple Ridge
Next story
Military bans uniforms from civilian trials following Fortin criticism

Just Posted

A file photo shows bags of illicit drugs seized by police. (U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration photo)
Mission man caught with ‘bulk’ fentanyl and $102K is sentenced

Lisa Beare, Minister of Citizens’ Services, is responsible for distributing grants in lieu of municipal property tax on behalf of the provincial government. (The News)
Maple Ridge receives more than $860,000 in annual provincial grant money

Map shows large power outage impacting customers in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (BC Hydro/Special to The News)
Large power outage puts 1,400 in the dark in Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge

The Ridge Meadows Hospice Society has begun its Celebrate a Life program for the holiday season, when loved ones are missed. (Ridge Meadows Hospice Society/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Hospice Society offers Celebrate a Life