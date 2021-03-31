Surrey man convicted of forcible confinement, sex crimes wanted Canada-wide

Michael Norberg believed to be living in another province, police say

Surrey RCMP is seeking the public’s help to locate a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Michael Norberg, 49, was convicted in 2019 of forcible confinement and invitation to sexual touching. According to the RCMP, he failed to appear in court for sentencing and a warrant was issued for his arrest that same year.

Police in B.C. have been unable to locate him, and they believe he may be living in another province. The warrant for Norberg’s arrest was extended Canada-wide on March 29.

Norberg is a Caucasian male, approximately six-foot-two with a slender build, brown hair and blue eyes. He also has prominent arm tattoos.

The police are cautioning the public against trying to approach Norberg, and are asked to call 911 if they see him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or their local police. To make an anonymous report, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit www.solvecrime.ca



