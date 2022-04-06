RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Police dog takes down fugitive after he crashes car trying to evade Vancouver Police

Wanted on 10 Canada-wide warrants, 29-year-old sped away from police, hitting cars in process

A fugitive wanted on 10 Canada-wide warrants was captured after causing a multi-vehicle crash in East Vancouver Tuesday (April 5), police say.

Vancouver Police said the 29-year-old Surrey man is facing multiple charges after “attempting to flee from police,” which led to a collision near Quebec Street and East 2nd Avenue.

According to a release from the Vancouver Police Department, an officer was patrolling near Main Street and Terminal Avenue when he attempted to stop a vehicle that was allegedly being driven by the man, who had 10 nation-wide warrants, including charges for firearms and drug trafficking.

Police say the driver sped off, hitting multiple vehicles before smashing into a building. VPD says the man then ran away from the crash but was quickly nabbed by a police dog.

The suspect was taken to hospital and the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been notified.

VPD said three other people who were in vehicles near Quebec Street and East 2nd Avenue were taken to hospital after they were hit by the fugitive.

A 34-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman had “head and suspected internal injuries when their eastbound Mercedes was struck in the intersection.” Police added a 20-year-old woman “suffered less serious injuries” after her vehicle was hit.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Vancouver Police

Previous story
U.S. FDA reports 91 cases of norovirus linked to B.C. oysters
Next story
Experts are looking into how mother trees can help reduce risk of wildfires in northern B.C.

Just Posted

The first phase of the 330-unit Inspire apartment complex in downtown Maple Ridge is already sold. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Real estate market cools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Bernie Aubin, a drummer for the Headpins for 42 years and owner of Canadian Classic Rock, and international booking agency, is hoping the Rock Maple Ridge festival will be an annual event. (Special to The News)
3-day rock’n roll festival coming to Maple Ridge

Alouette River Management Society will offer education about pollinators this Sunday at Maple Ridge Park. (Colleen Kelly Newton/Special to The News)
ARMS offers pollinators program this Sunday

Maple Ridge council voted to stop a government cannabis store in Maple Ridge. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge council stops government cannabis store