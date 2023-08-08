Surrey resident Jose Kaze, 32, was stabbed to death in downtown Vancouver near Granville and Smithe streets just before 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Surrey resident Jose Kaze, 32, was stabbed to death in downtown Vancouver near Granville and Smithe streets just before 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Surrey man Vancouver’s 11th homicide victim in 2023

Police have yet to arrest suspect in stabbing death of Jose Kaze, 32, near Granville and Smithe streets on Aug. 4

A Surrey resident is Vancouver’s 11th homicide victim of 2023.

Jose Kaze, 32, was stabbed to death in downtown Vancouver near Granville and Smithe streets just before 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4.

Police have yet to make an arrest and are asking anyone with cell phone or dash-cam video on Aug. 4, between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., to call VPD investigators at 604-717-2500.

“We are still working to determine what the motive was for this murder,” Constable Tania Visintin said.

“Granville Street has a lot of vehicle, bike, and pedestrian traffic at all hours of the day. We believe there may be witnesses or people with video who have important information that could help us solve this crime.”

Meantime, a gofundme.com campaign by press time had raised $3,290 toward a $30,000 goal to help support Kaze’s five children as well as pay for his funeral costs.

READ ALSO: Man, 32, dead after stabbing on Vancouver’s Granville Street

“Jose was always looking for ways to give back to the community and helped many people who were in time of need. He was a caring and loving person whose smile would light up any room he entered,” writes fundraising organizer Arezou Roozbeh. “This loving father leaves behind five beautiful young children, all of whom he cherished deeply. He was their rock, their protector, and their provider. His love and dedication to his children knew no bounds, and he had come to Canada in search of better opportunities for his future.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

HomicideSurreyVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Customer throws gelato at Harrison shop employees, storms out
Next story
Pitt Meadows replacing busy roundabouts with light-controlled intersections

Just Posted

Roundabouts will be replaced with light-controlled intersections along Airport Way at Harris Road and Bonson Road. (Elizabeth Tyers/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows replacing busy roundabouts with light-controlled intersections

Otto Csaszar was found deceased near the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows border on Monday, Aug. 7. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)
Missing Maple Ridge man found dead on Monday night

Chambers of Commerce from Abbotsford, Langley Township/City, Mission, and Chilliwack united to call for expedited Highway 1 expansion as far as Chilliwack on Aug. 8, 2023. (Province of B.C.)
Fraser Valley chambers push for highway widening as far as Chilliwack

A 50/50 raffle being put on by Community Services will help isolated seniors and others in the community. (Community Services website/Special to The News)
Tickets on sale for Summer Cash Splash – helping people in need in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows