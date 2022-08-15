A man is presumed drowned after falling into the water at the downtown Kelowna marina Saturday evening. (Facebook)

A man is presumed drowned after falling into the water at the downtown Kelowna marina Saturday evening. (Facebook)

UPDATE: Surrey man who drowned in Kelowna marina recovered using underwater camera

The young man fell into the water on the evening of Aug. 13

UPDATE: 11 a.m.

The body of missing 26-year-old man from Surrey has been recovered from Okanagan Lake.

On the morning of Aug. 15, the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) attended the location where the male was last seen, at the Kelowna marina on Okanagan Lake.

Using an underwater drop camera, COSAR was able to locate the male victim.

“We are all saddened by this tragic outcome and we have offered all supports available to the man’s family” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer.

The BC Coroners Service has conducted an investigation for this file and there is no on-going criminal investigation.

Original: 9a.m.

The RCMP has recovered the body of a young Surrey man who drowned in the Kelowna Marina of Okanagan Lake.

At 6:50 p.m. on Aug. 13, Kelowna RCMP responded to a call for a man who fell into the water at the marina gas bar and did not resurface.

Kelowna officers, COSAR and the Kelowna Fire Department were on scene all evening searching for the man.

More to come.

READ MORE: Young Surrey man drowning victim in Kelowna

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking News

Previous story
Person of interest sought in death outside of Kelowna nightclub
Next story
Maple Ridge mother claims she was ‘fat-shamed’ during pregnancy

Just Posted

Steven Page will be performing at The ACT in Maple Ridge at the end of September. Tickets are on sale now for the show. (JD Scarcliff/Special to The News)
Arts centre in Maple Ridge retains title sponsor

David and Sara Lindberg with their daughter Ellee, 2. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge mother claims she was ‘fat-shamed’ during pregnancy

A gathering to mark the grand opening of the Fraser River Indigenous Society’s new urban garden in the heart of downtown. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Indigenous society opens oasis downtown Maple Ridge

Map showing area of road closure. (Special to The News)
Four-day closure of Old Dewdney Trunk Road scheduled