Surrey mayor issues statement after 3rd stabbing on city transit in 3 weeks

In the wake of three stabbings on Surrey transit in as many weeks, Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke has issued a statement saying everyone has the right to feel safe on our regional transit system.

“No one should have to fear for their physical safety or life when riding our transit system,” her statement, issued Saturday afternoon, said.

“In the last two weeks we have seen three shocking incidents that have caused serious bodily harm and in one case ended the life of a 17-year-old. On behalf of Surrey City Council, my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ethan Bespflug. As a mom, I cannot imagine the pain Ethan’s family is going through.”

Locke said there is no place for the continuing violent acts that are taking place on our regional transit system.

“What makes this situation all the more alarming is that it puts so many innocent people at risk, as the attacks are often perpetrated in a confined space of a SkyTrain car or a bus,” she continued.

“As it has been said, everyone has the right to feel safe on our regional transit system.”

The latest stabbing happened early Saturday (April 15) morning, just after 1 a.m., on board a train at Surrey Central SkyTrain Station.

A transit police statement says a man in his 20s was found with a stab wound to his abdomen. He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been released.

There are no suspects in custody.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is still looking for the person who fatally stabbed 17-year-old Ethan Bespflug April 11, while the teen was riding a bus in the 9900-block of King George Boulevard.

And earlier this month a man was stabbed on a bus in Surrey in an alleged terrorist attack. Abdul Aziz Kawam is charged with attempted murder, assault causing bodily harm, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon, all in association with terrorist group the Islamic State.

The victim suffered some vocal-chord damage, but doctors are hopeful he can make a full recovery.

In addition to the Surrey stabbings, there have also been several recent attacks on Lower Mainland transit.

Locke said she has been in regular contact with both the Surrey RCMP and the Metro Vancouver Transit Police as both agencies work together on increasing joint patrols on the transit system.

In addition to an increased police and security presence on transit, “we are looking at a range of sustainable, long-term solutions to ensure everyone on transit feels safe, and is safe,” she said.

“This includes the high-visibility police patrols occurring now; however, that is only part of the solution. We need to look at all potential tools at our disposal, including better use of technology, safety education and outreach, all forming part of a comprehensive approach.”

Locke said she will be reaching out to B.C. Premier David Eby, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth and Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jennifer Whiteside to ask for additional resources in policing and to make better use of technology to deter these crimes and identify the perpetrators.

