Relatives weep near the coffin with the remains of 12-year Sneha Savindi, who was a victim of Easter Sunday bombing at St. Sebastian Church, Monday, April 22, 2019 in Negombo, Sri Lanka. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

City Centre

Surrey prayer vigil planned to honour hundreds killed in Sri Lanka bombings

The event is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday night at Surrey’s Holland Park

A prayer vigil is planned in Surrey tonight to honour those killed in the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Monday (April 22) at Holland Park, located at 13428 Old Yale Rd.

“Come and stand with us as we remember the lives lost and affected in the bombings of Easter 2019,” organizers say in a Facebook event post.

An estimated 290 people were killed and another 500 more were wounded in a total of nine bombings in Sri Lanka on Sunday (April 21).

READ MORE: ‘No answers:’ Canadians react to Sri Lanka bombings that killed hundreds

SEE ALSO: Sri Lanka invokes war-time military powers after nearly 300 killed in Easter bombings

The Easter Sunday bombings of churches, luxury hotels and other sites was Sri Lanka’s deadliest violence since a devastating civil war in the South Asian island nation ended a decade ago.

The explosions collapsed ceilings and blew out windows, and the dead included worshippers and hotel guests. People were seen carrying the wounded out of blood-spattered pews.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he feared the violence could trigger instability in Sri Lanka, a country of about 21 million people, and he vowed the government will “vest all necessary powers with the defence forces” to take action against those responsible for the massacre, “regardless of their stature.”

Pope Francis has asked everyone to join him in condemning the “inhuman” attacks.

-With files from Associated Press


