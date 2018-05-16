Surrey RCMP arrest ‘high-risk’ offender one day after release

Bryan Kelly, 26, was released from custody on May 15

Surrey Mounties say a man who was the subject of a high-risk offender warning earlier this week has been arrested for allegedly breaching court-imposed conditions of his release.

BC Corrections issued the public warning on Tuesday after Bryan Kelly, 26, who was living in the Metro Vancouver area, was released from custody that day. He was then arrested by Surrey RCMP in New Westminster around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday (May 16).

BC Corrections is notifying public that Bryan Kelly, a high-risk violent offender, has been released from custody today after being acquitted. BC Corrections says Kelly hasn't identified living arrangements, in #MetroVancouver area in meantime under 23 court-ordered conditions. pic.twitter.com/lBNScgq2zi — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) May 16, 2018

In a news release, BC Corrections said Kelly had been acquitted in B.C. court in Vancouver Tuesday. Court documents show he was originally facing two counts of aggravated assault.

Kelly had not determined a “long-term community” to live in, BC Corrections said, and in the meantime was said to be in the Metro Vancouver area.

He was under 23 court-ordered conditions relating to prior convictions, including that he can’t enter bars or liquor stores, cannot posses firearms or weapons and has an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

Kelly is described as Caucasian with brown hair, hazel eyes and is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

After his arrest on Wednesday, police say he is to appear in Surrey provincial court on Thursday.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.