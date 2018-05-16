Bryan Kelly, 26. (Police photo)

Surrey RCMP arrest ‘high-risk’ offender one day after release

Bryan Kelly, 26, was released from custody on May 15

Surrey Mounties say a man who was the subject of a high-risk offender warning earlier this week has been arrested for allegedly breaching court-imposed conditions of his release.

BC Corrections issued the public warning on Tuesday after Bryan Kelly, 26, who was living in the Metro Vancouver area, was released from custody that day. He was then arrested by Surrey RCMP in New Westminster around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday (May 16).

In a news release, BC Corrections said Kelly had been acquitted in B.C. court in Vancouver Tuesday. Court documents show he was originally facing two counts of aggravated assault.

Kelly had not determined a “long-term community” to live in, BC Corrections said, and in the meantime was said to be in the Metro Vancouver area.

He was under 23 court-ordered conditions relating to prior convictions, including that he can’t enter bars or liquor stores, cannot posses firearms or weapons and has an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

Kelly is described as Caucasian with brown hair, hazel eyes and is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

After his arrest on Wednesday, police say he is to appear in Surrey provincial court on Thursday.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Horgan says B.C. defending its interests in Trans Mountain pipeline
Next story
Kids still being locked up, held down in B.C. schools: advocacy group

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows mayor announces he will run again

Becker running on taxes, transportation and transparency platform

Campsites quickly filling at Golden Ears

Campground expected to be full by Friday

Helping homeless youth a passion for Citizen of the Year

Teesha Sharma’s goal is to open up a youth safe house in Maple Ridge

Katzie put out the call for help as river rises

Working with Pitt Meadows, sandbagging underway in case Fraser River floods

Maple Ridge road project almost $10-million a kilometre

Rebuilding one-km of 232nd Street will cost $8.6 million

Court injunction clears Maple Ridge protest camp

Tents, chairs gone from site proposed for modular housing

Surrey RCMP arrest ‘high-risk’ offender one day after release

Bryan Kelly, 26, was released from custody on May 15

Ottawa Junior Senators secure semi-final berth with overtime win

Nick Lalonde had the winner in a 5-4 overtime victory over the Steinbach Pistons at Prospera Centre.

Kids still being locked up, held down in B.C. schools: advocacy group

Inclusion BC says 170 parents, guardians reported their kids had been restrained or secluded

Woman’s foundation gets B.C. boost to help girls and women

The Achieve Anything Foundation offers programs to spotlight careers in science and tech fields.

Trudeau criticizes growth in identity politics at NYU graduation speech

Trudeau is on a three-day trip to New York and Boston focusing on trade and economic relationships

Jason Kenney calls Trudeau clueless

United Conservative leader stands by calling prime minister empty, clueless

B.C. to match up to $20M in Red Cross donations for flood victims

Premier John Horgan said dollar-for-dollar campaign to run until July 31

Ottawa ushers in new rules for e-cigarettes

Law will give adults easier access to e-cigarettes and vaping supplies

Most Read