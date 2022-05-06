Surrey RCMP are advising sex-trade workers to be extra vigilant following an early-morning assault in Whalley. (File photo)

Surrey RCMP are advising sex-trade workers to be extra vigilant following an early-morning assault in Whalley. (File photo)

Surrey RCMP encourage ‘extra vigilance’ following assault on sex-trade worker

Incident occurred early May 5 in Whalley

Surrey RCMP is advising sex-trade workers to be extra vigilant following an early-morning assault in Whalley Thursday.

According to a news release, police received a report of a woman screaming and a fire alarm ringing at 2:24 a.m. May 5, in the 13500-block of Old Yale Road.

Officers responding located a woman who had been physically assaulted by a man in the staircase of an underground parking lot. The man fled the area prior to police being called.

Initial indications are that the assault is linked to street-level sex work, and the Surrey Woman’s Centre’s SMART Van – which works closely with the detachment’s Special Victims Unit (SVU) – has been engaged to distribute information regarding it to their clients, the release states.

The suspect is described as a clean-shaven Caucasian male in his 20s, with a slim build and brown hair.

“In light of this incident we are encouraging local sex trade workers to be extra vigilant to this additional risk to their safety,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in the release.

“The decision to disclose that the victim is a sex worker is to ensure that persons in this vulnerable group specifically, are aware of this incident and can take additional steps to be safe.”

Anyone with information that could help SVU investigators is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

assaultRCMPSurrey

Previous story
Canadians’ trips to liquor stores, pharmacies tracked via phones during pandemic
Next story
Suspects in separate murder, attempted murder cases died in same plane crash

Just Posted

From left: Aria Holland, 9, Michaela Hendrickson, 9, Reid Wishlow, 10, Aarnav Arora, 11, and Aubrey Silva, 9, formed team L’ttle Einsteins that won the Reading Link Challenge, Grand Challenge. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge students win final reading challenge in regional library competition

Celia Pink took a few sunset pictures along the dikes near Sharpe Road in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Sun setting over the dikes turns Pitt Meadows sky pink

Aliya Adomi (154) won the senior girls 100m race and the long jump for the host Maple Ridge Ramblers. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge secondary hosts annual Nick Wilkes track meet

Former Maple Ridge Burrards sniper Curtis Dickson was on the committee that came up with rule changes. (Paul Evans Photography)
WLA rule changes designed to speed up the game