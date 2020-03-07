Surrey RCMP investigate shooting at home, third shots fired incident on the street since July

Incident happened in early hours of Friday morning, police say

Surrey RCMP investigate after a house was shot at in Whalley on Friday, March 6. (Photos: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey RCMP say it’s investigating following a shooting at a home in Whalley.

Around 10 a.m. on Friday (March 6) , police responded to a home in the 10800-block of 139A Street after receiving a report of “possible shots fired.” But the incident happened around 2:30 a.m.

According to Surrey RCMP, officers on scene confirmed a firearm has been used.

Surrey RCMP Constable Richard Wright said the incident was an “ongoing dispute between two neighbours.” The homes are next to each other.

Several people from the two homes were taken into custody, police said.

Friday afternoon, Surrey RCMP said the area around the homes “may remain closed off for some time as the investigation continues.”

Surrey RCMP said that while the investigation is in its early stages, police “do not believe there is any continued threat to public safety.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-34914.

There have been three reported shots fired incidents in Surrey as of March 6, 2020.

Surrey RCMP Const. Richard Wright said the incident was an “ongoing dispute" dispute between neighbouring homes. The address seemed familiar, so I decided to look into it #SurreyBC https://t.co/RhH3l1DrSy — Lauren Collins (@laurenpcollins1) March 6, 2020

In the same block, there were also shootings on July 25 and Dec. 7, 2019.

In the July 25 incident, police said a man was “apparently” shot in the leg. Surrey RCMP said at the time that it was “not a random incident and involved parties (were) known to one another.”

In the Dec. 7 incident, shots were fired into a home on 139A Street. Ten people were taken into custody, and RCMP said it seemed to have been a “targeted incident resulting from a dispute between parties known to one another.”

Wright told the Now-Leader that while the Surrey RCMP has been to the same block “for similar incidents in the past,” he added that, “at this point I can’t confirm whether it’s the same individuals involved or the same residence.”

