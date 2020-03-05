Surrey RCMP say a 35-year-old driver of this semi-truck was pulled over on Wednesday (March 4) at about midnight because it didn’t have headlights on. Police say the driver was found to be impaired and the truck was impounded. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Fleetwood

Surrey RCMP nab impaired driver after stopping semi with no headlights

Police say 35-year-old man was given a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition

Surrey RCMP say a semi-truck driver has been issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition, and the vehicle impounded, after he was allegedly found to be impaired while driving.

Just before midnight on Wednesday, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Thursday, officers were patrolling in Fleetwood, near Fraser Highway and 160th Street, when they noticed a semi-truck driving “without its headlights on.”

Police said that officers conducted a traffic stop and the driver, a 35-year-old man, “was found to be impaired while operating the truck.”

Surrey RCMP said he was issued the prohibition and his truck was impounded for 30 days.

This incident follows a “significant commercial vehicle enforcement blitz” by the Surrey RCMP and other law enforcement partners, according to police, that resulted in the inspection of 33 commercial vehicles.

Police said nine vehicles were “fully removed” from the road and 11 were cited for various defective conditions.

“To find this impaired commercial vehicle operator, as well as a large number of mechanical violations is concerning,” said Sgt David Chu of Surrey RCMP Traffic Services.

“Commercial vehicle inspections and sobriety checks for all operators of conveyances such as taxis, buses and commercial vehicles may be conducted at any time. We will continue our enforcement actions to make our roads safer for all.”

READ ALSO: Grieving mom shares vivid message against impaired driving with Lower Mainland students, May 9, 2019


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Eight new B.C. coronavirus cases, one with no travel link

Just Posted

Cyclist Maggie Coles-Lyster alleges sexual assault while training with Belgian team

The UCI has launched a formal investigation into alleged sex assault of the 21-year-old from Maple Ridge

Pitt Meadows longest tenured librarian closes the book on her career

Sandy Richardson has been working at the Pitt Meadows Library since 1978

1st Haney Scouts celebrate 90 years

Received a letter of congratulations from Julie Payette, the Governor General of Canada

Hand sanitizer hard to find, but toilet paper still stocked at stores in Maple Ridge

Some shoppers say they are not panic buying

Maple Ridge working on child care plan

Asking the public at open house what’s needed

Eight new B.C. coronavirus cases, one with no travel link

Four close contacts with Iran visitor, one from Seattle

Diagnosed with Parkinson’s, B.C. finance minister to keep working

Carole James says she’ll serve in cabinet as long as she can

Two post-secondary schools in Vancouver close over COVID-19 concern

A student had come into contact with someone who has been infected by the novel coronavirus

Surrey RCMP nab impaired driver after stopping semi with no headlights

Police say 35-year-old man was given a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition

UPDATE: Toronto boy abducted over stepbrother’s unpaid drug debt, police say

Police believe Shammah Jolayemi may have been abducted in the northwest part of the city

Chilliwack church pastor child porn trial hears from RCMP computer expert

‘Viruses are the result of the child pornography and viewing as opposed to the other way around’

Investigation finds lack of communication led to near-miss at Trail airport

A plane almost collided with an airport vehicle in December 2018

Canadian Forces Snowbirds to return to skies over White Rock this summer

Aerial dance to be performed Aug. 12

‘Burned alive’: BC SPCA petition demands fire code changes to protect farm animals

More than 3,800 people have signed petition to make livestock protection a Canada Codes objective

Most Read