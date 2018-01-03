(Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP search for missing 15-year-old Cloverdale girl

Megan Shields was last seen early Wednesday morning

SURREY — A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing.

Megan Shields was last seen on Tuesday night (Jan. 2), at about 10:30 p.m. in Cloverdale.

Surrey RCMP have obtained surveillance video of Megan leaving McDonalds at 176 Street and 64 Avenue at 3:52 a.m. on Wednesday morning (Jan. 3).

Surrey RCMP say this behaviour is unusual of Megan, and that her family and friends are very concerned for her well-being. It is not like her to be out of contact for so long.

Megan is described by RCMP as a Caucasian female, 5 ft tall and weighing 80 lbs. She has blonde and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a royal blue hoodie, grey leggings, no shoes and no jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or, if they wish to remain anonymous, to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

 

Megan Shields, seen in surveillance footage obtained from the McDonalds at 176 St and 64 Ave. (Surrey RCMP)

(Surrey RCMP)

Previous story
Ridge RCMP arrest two, recover stolen truck

Just Posted

Ridge RCMP arrest two, recover stolen truck

Both suspects located in vehicle near St. Anne Avenue in downtown Maple Ridge.

Today’s the day for random acts of kindness for late Maple Ridge man

Today would have been his 20th birthday.

Salvation Army Kettle Campaign raises close to $90,000

Ridge Meadows Ministries thanks volunteers.

School trustee says educators should go get Narcan

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows board member wants kits in schools

Surrey RCMP search for missing 15-year-old Cloverdale girl

Megan Shields was last seen early Wednesday morning

VIDEO: Win Your Wish contest winners announced

More than 26,000 receipts were entered into the contest to win one of five prize packages

Ice could prove damaging to Fraser Valley berry, tree fruit production

UFV professor studying winter’s effect on blueberry crops

Staged layoffs at Mount Polley in 2018 will impact 78 jobs

Mount Polley Mine is beginning staged lay-offs to pay for projects it must complete because of the 2014 breach.

BREAKING: Father charged in Victoria Christmas Day killings

Andrew Robert Douglas Berry, 43, charged with two counts of second degree murder.

B.C. man sentenced to 15 years for shotgun killing in Edmonton

Shane Terry Tym of Chilliwack convicted of manslaughter in 2014 incident during a drug deal

Michelle Obama to speak in Vancouver

Former First Lady to give keynote address at Greater Vancouver Board of Trade event Feb. 15

Artist compares TTC censorship on installation to North Korea

The Toronto Transit Commission hits the red light on a subway art installation that has been in the works since 2009

Driver left to pay insurance deductible after snow smashes windshield

Michel Dionne was driving along Hwy. 1 when snow fell off the car in front of him

Lower Mainland condos, townhouses see 25 per cent price hike in 2017

Fraser Valley condos went up by 40 per cent, Greater Vancouver condos by 26 per cent

Most Read