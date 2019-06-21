Surrey RCMP say Brycein Toane, 3, was last seen on June 18 in the 11200-block of 126A Street “in the company of his mother Melissa-Sue Seale and father Dallas Toane,” who have both since disappeared. He is one-year-old in this image. (Photo: Police handout)

Surrey RCMP searching for missing three-year-old boy

Brycein Toane was last seen June 18 in the 11200-block of 126A Street with his mother and father, who have both since disappeared

Surrey RCMP hope the public can help find a missing three-year-old boy.

Police say Brycein Toane was last seen in Surrey on June 18 in the 11200-block of 126A Street “in the company of his mother Melissa-Sue Seale and father Dallas Toane,” who have both since disappeared.

Surrey RCMP say Dallas has not been seen since 8 p.m. June 19. Seale was last seen around 5 p.m. on June 20.

Police describe Brycein as a Metis child, approximately three feet tall weighing 35 pounds with shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes.

Surrey RCMP have provided a photo of Brycein but say he is roughly one year old in it.

It is not known what he was last seen wearing. Police are concerned for his health and well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2019-91279.

