UPDATE: ‘Shots fired’ report in Cloverdale neighbourhood was likely fireworks, say RCMP

Surrounding neighbourhood evacuated, street closed in both directions as officers investigated

Surrey RCMP is “wrapping up” the scene at a Cloverdale residence, where they were called to investigate reports of shots fired on Monday morning (June 24).

Surrey RCMP Cpl. El Sturko said that although the investigation is ongoing, early indications suggest that the sounds in question were generated by fireworks, not gunfire.

RCMP were called to a residence in the 19400-block of 71A Avenue at about 9:10 a.m. They took two individuals into custody and officers attempted to speak to the remaining occupants of the house. Those individuals have now been released, said Sturko.

A perimeter was set up around the house, and the surrounding neighbourhood was evacuated. Traffic was diverted and 195 Street closed in both directions.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Two open houses about Maple Ridge’s future
Next story
Only legal pot shop between Vancouver and Kamloops now open

Just Posted

Two open houses about Maple Ridge’s future

City wants ideas about road, northeast Albion

RCMP surround Maple Ridge house, make arrest

Man leaves home as canine team brought in.

Chef Lesnes is leaving the Garibaldi kitchen

He is retiring after 30 years.

Untrending: Welcome to the age of domotics

‘Smart home systems might even ensure a cleaned cat litter box.’

Work to start on Albion Community Centre next week

Politicians hold sod turning event on Saturday

Video shows fireworks shot at swan in Alberta

Alberta Fish and Wildlife is investigating the incident in Grande Prairie

Air Canada reviewing how crew left sleeping passenger on parked plane

In a Facebook post, the woman said she woke up ‘all alone’ on a ‘cold dark’ aircraft

Air Canada flight forced to turn back to YVR on single engine

Airline says planes are designed to fly on one engine, after aircraft suffered engine problem

Canadians crash out of Women’s World Cup in 0-1 loss to Sweden

Canada missed a chance to tie the game on a penalty shot

New Lower Mainland bistro caters to board game fans and families

Local food and games at every table is the formula for the new business

Four-year-old boy assaulted at B.C. soccer game

It happened at a weekend tournament in Ashcroft

Top B.C. court upholds ruling that struck down indefinite solitary confinement

Feds had appealed ruling in case brought by B.C. Civil Liberties Association, John Howard Society

Trial dates set for three men accused of 2017 killing near Hope

Lawyers for the accused appeared in Kelowna at B.C. Supreme Court on Monday

Two bear cubs saved near Revelstoke after mother hit by car

Conservation officers trapped the cubs and transported them to a wildlife sanctuary

Most Read