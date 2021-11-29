Surrey RCMP urge caution to anyone hiring escorts after robbery reports

Police believe there are victims who haven’t come forward

Surrey RCMP are cautioning people who use escorts, following a series of robberies linked to the use of online escort services.

Cpl. Vanessa Munn said Monday (Nov. 29) that police are investigating three incidents that have been reported since September, in which men who arranged to meet with an escort for a sexual encounter were robbed.

Believing the problem may be more widespread, investigators are liaising with other jurisdictions, and encouraging anyone else who may have experienced a similar crime to come forward.

“We also understand that, given the nature of these crimes, that a lot of people who use escort services are hesitant to make a police report when something doesn’t go as planned,” Munn said.

“So we believe that there’s likely unreported incidents as well that may assist us with our investigation.”

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP issue another warning about officer-impersonation scam

Munn said she could not provide details of exactly where in Surrey the reported robberies occurred, due to the ongoing investigation, “but we also recognize there is a little bit of a risk to people using these services and we want them to be safe.”

For those who do use escorts, police recommend taking precautions including:

• Do not use drugs or alcohol that can impair your ability to keep yourself safe;

• Do not consume anything provided to you by the other person;

• Do not have valuables easily accessible; and,

• Use a buddy system so that someone knows where you are and can contact police should you not check in with them.

Anyone wishing to report a similar incident, or with information that could assist the investigation, is asked to contact the Surrey detachment at 604-599-0502.

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

RCMPSurrey