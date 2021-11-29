(File photo)

(File photo)

Surrey RCMP urge caution to anyone hiring escorts after robbery reports

Police believe there are victims who haven’t come forward

Surrey RCMP are cautioning people who use escorts, following a series of robberies linked to the use of online escort services.

Cpl. Vanessa Munn said Monday (Nov. 29) that police are investigating three incidents that have been reported since September, in which men who arranged to meet with an escort for a sexual encounter were robbed.

Believing the problem may be more widespread, investigators are liaising with other jurisdictions, and encouraging anyone else who may have experienced a similar crime to come forward.

“We also understand that, given the nature of these crimes, that a lot of people who use escort services are hesitant to make a police report when something doesn’t go as planned,” Munn said.

“So we believe that there’s likely unreported incidents as well that may assist us with our investigation.”

READ MORE: Surrey RCMP issue another warning about officer-impersonation scam

Munn said she could not provide details of exactly where in Surrey the reported robberies occurred, due to the ongoing investigation, “but we also recognize there is a little bit of a risk to people using these services and we want them to be safe.”

For those who do use escorts, police recommend taking precautions including:

• Do not use drugs or alcohol that can impair your ability to keep yourself safe;

• Do not consume anything provided to you by the other person;

• Do not have valuables easily accessible; and,

• Use a buddy system so that someone knows where you are and can contact police should you not check in with them.

Anyone wishing to report a similar incident, or with information that could assist the investigation, is asked to contact the Surrey detachment at 604-599-0502.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

RCMPSurrey

Previous story
Canada attends emergency G7 health meeting on Omicron variant
Next story
Northern B.C. MLA slams Leonardo DiCaprio for ‘misinformed’ support of pipeline opposition

Just Posted

Tammy Clark, a regular Through Your Lens contributor, shared this fall photograph captured while paddling along the Alouette River. She calls it “paradise.” (Special to The News)
SHARE: Fall palette reflected in the river

Maple Ridge Museum has this picture on file in its archives depicting old Haney with the land mass created by the landslide sticking out into the Fraser. The picture was taken approximately 20 years after the disaster struck, according to museum records. (Maple Ridge Museum & Archives #P00396/Special to The News)
LOOKING BACK: 141 years ago Haney suffered a great landslide

Maple Ridge Secondary School students’ choir group performed at the winter market on Saturday. (Claire Oliverio/Special to The News)
VIDEO: Maple Ridge Secondary choir perform at Haney Holiday Farmers Market

Rainstorm will begin on B.C.’s south coast in the early hours of Tuesday morning, Nov. 30, then will hit the Fraser Valley by Tuesday night. (Shane MacKichan photo.)
Environment Canada: 3rd atmospheric river to hit Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver tomorrow