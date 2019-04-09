Flickr image

Surrey realtor fined $3,500 for misconduct

Also must pay $1,500 in enforcement expenses and complete a course

The Real Estate Council of British Columbia has reprimanded a Surrey real estate agent.

It found Michael Ryan Marfori and Mike Marfori Personal Real Estate Corporation committed professional misconduct under the Real Estate Services Act.

He was ordered to pay a $3,500 fine, $1,500 in enforcement expenses and successfully complete a real estate trading services remedial education course.

On Jan. 30 a Consent Order Review Committee (CORC) accepted a consent order proposal, or COP, submitted by Marfori.

Failing to comply with terms ordered may result in suspension or cancellation of the respondents licences.

In November 2015 Marfori acted as the sellers’ representative in the sale of a property on 68A Avenue in Langley.

The CORC found Marfori and his corporation failed to act “with reasonable care and skill” under the terms of a limited dual agency agreement to make sure the sellers of the property would be released from a first contract before a second contract became unconditional, and “failed to identify the potential for a conflict of interest to arise between their clients after one client decided to prefer the interests of a third party over the interests of the other client.”

Moreover, the CORC found, Marfori and his corporation also “failed to promptly provide their managing broker with the original or a copy of a document.”

The decision was issued April 3.


