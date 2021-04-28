File photo

File photo

Surrey School District not planning to pull cops out of schools, like Vancouver

Such a move would require ‘careful consideration,’ district spokeswoman says

The Surrey School District has not discussed pulling police officers out of schools with its board of trustees, its spokeswoman said Wednesday.

This is after the Vancouver Police Department issued a press release Tuesday saying its “very disappointed” that the Vancouver School Police Board has decided to remove school liaison officers from Vancouver’s schools, capping off a program that’s been in place nearly 50 years.

“This decision leaves a big gap in relationship building between officers, students and staff and also decreases safety for youth and staff in schools. In addition, the decision impacts the direct interaction and mentorship police provide to keep youth safe – like keeping them away from gangs and educating them on staying safe online,” Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Wilson, of the VPD, stated in the press release.

Surrey School District spokeswoman Ritinder Matthew told the Now-Leader that “we (the district) value our school teams and any such move would be a matter that required careful consideration.

“Our district is committed to ensuring that our schools are safe spaces for all students, staff and parents in our school community, and we always work to ensure that every child has a caring adult in a building that they can reach out to for support,” Matthew said. ” This includes school counselors, vice-principals or principals.”

Surrey RCMP Sergeant Elenore Sturko said the local school liaison program has been tailor-made for Surrey and is “designed to meet our community needs” such as the family and youth resource support team.

homelessphoto

Surrey RCMP Sergeant Elenore Sturko. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)

“The RCMP is part of a multidisciplinary team that police are just one aspect of the strategy that is in place here. It’s a partnership between educators, counsellors and police so what we bring to the table to address some of our unique challenges here are things that are based on our experience as police,” Sturko said. “So, being able to identify things like risk factors for criminal behaviour. We are trying very hard to work with our schools and partners to help keep kids away from a criminal lifestyle, including recruitment into the gang lifestyle.”

Sturko said that despite what’s happening in other cities, the Surrey RCMP “obviously as police want to continue our partnership, we see value in it, but those decisions also would rest with the school district and other stakeholders who are the ones that entered into this partnership and it’s their decision as educators, in consultation with their stakeholders, what would be appropriate so it’s really for them to speak to that.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

PoliceSchoolssurrey rcmp

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Volunteer staff at Shuswap vaccination clinic replaced by paid out-of-town workers
Next story
Sex offender who is high-risk to female teens, sex workers to live in Vancouver

Just Posted

xx
Video evidence sought by Langley RCMP in multiple sexual assaults

Maple Ridge man identified as a suspect

London Drugs is inviting local restaurateurs whose businesses are suffering during the pandemic to submit products to be sold on their store shelves. (Malin Jordan)
Maple Ridge London Drugs offering shelf space to local struggling restaurateurs

Only one local business featured so far

Larry Walker Jr. in BC place stadium when he played for the Montreal Expos in April 1994.
Maple Ridge’s Larry Walker featured in new book about the Expos

Author says hall of fame voters finally got it right

Send your cooking questions via email to Chef Dez at: dez@chefdez.com
ON COOKING: Mrs. Chef Dez creates ham and cheese scones, perfect for Mother’s Day

Be sure not to overmix the scones or they will be tough

A motorcyclist and a sedan collided at the intersection of Hale Road and Old Dewdney Trunk Road in Pitt Meadows Thursday evening. (Special to The News)
Man rescued by family after crashing into water-filled ditch in Pitt Meadows

Man was face-down before being rescued Thursday evening

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

Two women take a break from the line-up at a mobile COVID19 vaccine clinic at Parkway Forest Community Centre in Toronto on Monday, April 19, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
What can we do after getting a COVID vaccine? Experts say clear guidance is needed

In some households where only one member is vaccinated, confusion has already crept in

Abbotsford Law Courts (Photo: Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford man convicted of having 1,700 child-porn images

Keith Thibodeau argued that someone else could have saved the photos on his devices

Workers in British Columbia can receive up to three hours of paid leave in order to get a COVID-19 vaccination. (CHI Franciscan)
B.C. workers now eligible for 3 hours of paid leave to get COVID-19 immunization

The Ministry of Labour says amendments to the Employment Standards Act are now in effect, retroactive to April 19

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

South Surrey's Kelly Tarry and her family participate in the inaugural BC Stay-at-Home Campout on April 25. The event was so successful, a second one is planned for May 16. (Contributed photo)
B.C. families invited to ‘camp out’ at home in support of COVID-19 response fund

Third province-wide Stay-at-Home Campout planned as charitable fundraiser

The Disney store at Guildford Town Centre in Surrey.
Metro Vancouver Disney stores among 18 closing in Canada, insider report speculates

Staff in the retail locations have not yet been informed of the company’s plans – which have not been made public

People line up for COVID-19 vaccination at a drop-in clinic at Cloverdale Recreation Centre on Wednesday, April 27, 2021. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)
Brighter days coming in May for B.C.’s long COVID-19 battle

Vaccine supply set to rise as drop-in clinics ration what’s left

Former B.C. Liberal cabinet minister, Rich Coleman, who was the minister responsible for gaming for more than a decade is set to testify today at the money laundering public inquiry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Former Liberal gaming minister to testify at B.C. money laundering inquiry

Rich Coleman, a six-term former member of the B.C. legislature is the latest of several politicians to appear before the Cullen Commission

Most Read