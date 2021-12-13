Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum. (File photo)

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum. (File photo)

Surrey taxpayers to pay for Mayor McCallum’s legal expenses: City

City cites section seven of Bylaw 15912

Surrey taxpayers will foot the bill for Mayor Doug McCallum’s defence team, the city confirmed Monday.

Special prosecutor Richard Fowler approved a charge of public mischief against McCallum on Friday, concerning “events that allegedly occurred” on Sept. 4 in South Surrey.

McCallum is to make his first court appearance in Surrey Provincial Court on Jan. 25.

RELATED: Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum charged with public mischief in run-over foot case

McCallum’s public mischief charge stems from a confrontation at the South Point Save-On-Food on Sept. 4. On Sept. 5, the mayor told media he was “run over by a vehicle” after speaking to a group of residents collecting signatures for the ElectionsBC-authorized Surrey Police Vote petition. McCallum said he visited the Save-On-Foods to grocery shop.

The city said it will pay McCallum’s legal bills as part of section seven of Bylaw 15912.

The section says, in part, that “the City will indemnify its Municipal Officials against payment of amounts required or incurred to defend an action, prosecution or claim brought against a Municipal Official in connection with the exercise or intended exercise of the person’s powers or the performance or intended performance of the person’s duties or functions including satisfaction of a judgment, award or penalty imposed in relation to the forgoing.”


edit@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Rider convicted in 2018 fatal motorcycle crash in Abbotsford that killed Maple Ridge woman
Next story
Trudeau won’t rule out federal intervention in Quebec teacher hijab case

Just Posted

Two Maple Ridge teens chosen for council to provide direct and ongoing feedback to government on priorities and policies that matter to youth. (Government of B.C./Special to The News)
Two Maple Ridge teens chosen for inaugural B.C. youth council

Megan Kinnee, 19, of Maple Ridge was the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash in Abbotsford on July 13, 2018. (Facebook photo)
Rider convicted in 2018 fatal motorcycle crash in Abbotsford that killed Maple Ridge woman

A horse nicknamed Rambo by its rescuers is walked along a forest service road to a waiting trailer. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge woman helps rescue horse discovered alone by Twenty Mile Bay

A car line-up outside the depot in Maple Ridge after Christmas last year. (Leanne Koehn/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Recycling Society shares recycling tips ahead of holiday season