A Surrey transport truck driver has been arrested for impaired driving and driving while prohibited after North Vancouver RCMP said the driver “left the roadway and collided with an overpass support structure on Highway 1. (Photo: RCMP handout)

A Surrey transport truck driver has been arrested for impaired driving and driving while prohibited after North Vancouver RCMP said the driver “left the roadway and collided with an overpass support structure on Highway 1. (Photo: RCMP handout)

Surrey transport truck driver arrested for impaired driving after North Vancouver crash

Police say driver ‘left the roadway and collided’ with overpass support structure on Highway 1

A 47-year-old transport truck driver from Surrey has been arrested after a crash temporarily closed part of Highway 1 in North Vancouver Friday morning (Jan. 8).

The driver was arrested for impaired driving and driving while prohibited, according to a release from North Vancouver RCMP. The investigation is ongoing, police added.

Police said officers responded to the collision shortly after 4 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Highway 1 at the Fern Street overpass.

RCMP said the driver has been travelling westbound on the highway when the vehicle “left the roadway and collided” with the overpass support structure.

The driver, police said, was taken to hospital, “but fortunately was not seriously injured.”

There were “significant” traffic delays Friday morning “due to concerns about the structural integrity of the overpass.”

The westbound lanes were temporarily closed.

North Vancouver RCMP said engineers have deemed the overpass to be “structurally safe,” but there was a fuel spill from the crash that left the highway “very slick and dangerous.”

After a clean up, which caused further delays, the section of the highway was reopened just before 10 a.m.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Surreytrans-canada highway

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. reports 617 more COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths

Just Posted

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Maple Ridge has been broadcasting its services online. (St. Paul’s Lutheran Church - Facebook)
Maple Ridge pastor explains decision to support provincial health authority

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church’s Roland Ziprick said it is a Christian duty to care for others

More than 500 boxes packed with activities are being sent to 10 remote First Nations communities. (The Ballantyne Project - Special to The News)
Support for first #WESEEYOU day much better than expected, organizers say

First Nation students at Thomas Haney hosting drive-through to collect donations this Saturday

Leaders of the BCTF in the Fraser Health region are calling on the health authority to make changes in schools as the “status quo” is unacceptable. (Pixabay photo)
‘Status quo is unacceptable’: BCTF calls on Fraser Health to improve school safety

BCTF calling for mandatory masks, prioritizing vaccinations for school staff, reducing density

Seven people were evacuated safely from the Art Infiniti Hotel on New Year’s Eve in Maple Ridge. (Barry Brinkman/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge hotel fire evacuee hoping for her teeth

Seven people escaped a fire at the Art Infiniti on New Year’s Eve

Little Cricket gallery on Lougheed has closed, and other businesses are ‘teetering on the edge.’ (Neil Corbett/The News)
Businesses face uncertain future after Christmas shopping season

Chamber says there are numerous government programs that can help

Marcia Carr, 73, who returned to nursing during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic after four years in retirement, in New Westminster, B.C., on Thursday, January 7, 2021. Carr is among retired and current health-care professionals waiting to be deployed to immunization clinics, mobile units or wherever they’re needed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. reports 617 more COVID-19 cases, 18 more deaths

Gathering, travel restrictions extended to Feb. 5

A Surrey transport truck driver has been arrested for impaired driving and driving while prohibited after North Vancouver RCMP said the driver “left the roadway and collided with an overpass support structure on Highway 1. (Photo: RCMP handout)
Surrey transport truck driver arrested for impaired driving after North Vancouver crash

Police say driver ‘left the roadway and collided’ with overpass support structure on Highway 1

Castlegar mayor Bruno Tassone has resigned. Photo: Submitted
Castlegar mayor resigns amid criticism for holiday trip to Okanagan cabin

Mayor Tassone has recently faced criticism over holiday travel

President Donald Trump addresses the nation in a video from the White House on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (Screenshot)
Twitter bans Trump, citing risk of incitement

Trump was locked out of his account on his preferred social medial platform for 12 hours earlier this week

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Dec. 10, 2020. (B.C. government)
Province clarifies policy on essential vs. social visits at care homes, seniors facilities

Updated Friday, the new policy clarifies difference between social, essential visits

Mayor Jack Froese, along with Councillors Bob Long and Blair Whitmarsh, were the targets of a court case seeking to remove them from office. (Langley Advance Times files)
Mayor, councillors win court decision and stay in office in Langley

A judge dismissed a petition trying to remove three sitting council members

Dr. Supriya Sharma, chief medical adviser at Health Canada, speaks during a press conference to announce that Health Canada has authorized the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sir John A. Macdonald Building in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Kawai
No unexpected side-effects from COVID-19 shots given in Canada so far: Health Canada

Most side effects subside within 24 hours

(Black Press file photo)
Snowboarder dies in Whistler after plunging off cliff

The Whistler man in his mid-20s succumbed to his injuries after transport, police say

Most Read